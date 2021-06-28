 
BTTA Demands COVID-19 Results Ahead Of Tourney

KABELO BORANABI Monday, June 28, 2021
Table Tennis players will go for COVID-19 tests before they take part in the weekend's tournament PIC: PHATSIMO KAPENG
The Botswana Table Tennis Association (BTTA) is demanding COVID-19 tests ahead of the Top 16 tournament scheduled for next Saturday (July,4) at the BUAN hall. The sport will return to action in a tournament that pits the country’s top 16 scrabblers for the first time since February 2021.

In attempt to reduce the spread of the virus, BTTA public relations officer, Tiro Motswasele said as per tournament rules, athletes and officials will be required to produce COVID-19 test results, which should have been done in less than 72 hours before the tournament.

“We will demand COVID-19 results from the athletes and the officials. We require them to do rapid tests at least 72 hours before the tournament on Saturday. The costs of the exercise will be handled by the individual clubs. We are happy that our affiliates being the clubs have welcomed the move and we thank them for their cooperation. We must emphasize that no official or athlete will be allowed at the tournament venue without producing their COVID-19 results,” Motswasele told Monitor Sport.

The winners of

the one-day tournament will walk with away with P3, 000, runner-ups with P1, 500 whilst the semifinalists will pocket P750.

Moshupa Spinners’ Bakang Maloka is leading the men’s ranking charts while Tshepiso Rebatenne of Nhabe Table Tennis Club sits at the top of the women’s category. Meanwhile, the BTTA will hold the playoffs for the tournament scheduled for end of July on Sunday.

“We will be playing a lot of Top 16 tournaments. So on Sunday, the four players finishing at the bottom on the Saturday tournament will face the rest of the table tennis players in an open tournament. Top four players from both the men and women’s categories will qualify for the next month’s tournament we are hosting at the end of July,” Motswasele said.

