Children in tourist areas amongst nation’s poorest

MBONGENI MGUNI Friday, June 25, 2021
Fighting to survive: Children on the Okavango River in Mohembo. The region has some of the hardest welfare conditions for children PIC: THALEFANG CHARLES
Children in the tourism heartland in the North West are amongst the poorest in the country with inadequate access to nutrition, health, housing and education, a pioneering report by Statistics Botswana and UNICEF indicates.

Released this week, the report, which extrapolates data from the 2015/2016 Botswana Multi-Topic Household Survey (BMTHS), provides the first authoritative look at poverty trends amongst children aged 17 years and below. The report details poverty trends across indicators such as nutrition, health, housing, water, education and sanitation.

The country’s North West includes world renowned attractions such as the Okavango Delta and several national parks which bring thousands of tourists and millions of pula in income for safari operators every year.

While researchers found that at national level, overall poverty levels amongst children had improved between 2009/10 Botswana Core Welfare Indicators Survey and the 2015/16 BMTHS reports, stubborn pockets of poverty persisted and in some cases had increased for children in certain locations.

“With respect to geographical location, the Northwest, Gantsi and Central districts have the largest proportion of children facing multiple deprivations,” the report notes.

The latest findings echo a 2015 World Bank/Statistics Botswana which pegged the Okavango Delta area as the third poorest in the country with a poverty rate of 35%. The latest survey builds on similar findings but focuses on children, using UNICEF methodology. Analysts have noted that the high end camps enjoyed by the world’s super-rich and which can fetch up to US$3,000 per night, exist alongside remote and desperately poor communities with poor access to nutrition, education, health and other basic necessities.

Previous studies have also indicated that agricultural activities in these areas are hindered by wildlife conflict and more recently, natural disasters such as the incursion of locusts. The suspension of hunting activities between 2014 and 2019 also dealt a blow to some of these communities as a key source of communal revenue was removed, while photographic tourism failed to fill the gap.

Former Maun East MP, Kosta Markus previously presented Parliament with research showing that farmers in Parakarungu and Mababe saw their 2016 maize harvest drop from an expected 7,128 bags to 1,991 bags, while sorghum dropped from an expected 950 bags to just 375.

“Since that devil called elephant came to our land, no one has ever harvested here.

“We are dying of hunger because (of) elephants crop raiding. We have grown without that creature on our land. Since it came, we are always afraid and scared of walking on our land,” he said.

In the latest report, researchers noted that while nationally the provision of water had improved for all children due to government interventions,

about 68% of rural children were classified as multi-dimensionally poor, meaning they have poor access to two or more of the indicators such as health and nutrition.

The situation was most desperate in households where children lived with at least one HIV positive member, with the study finding that 50% of children in rural areas were in such a situation, compared to 27% nationally.

“The most vulnerable children resided in rural areas and in households with a member who was HIV-positive.

The high association of HIV with deprivation is explained by the higher prevalence of HIV-positive members in rural areas.

The higher prevalence of HIV in rural areas may be explained by poverty and the associated socio-economic difficulties that predispose individuals to risky sexual behaviours,” researchers noted. Nationally, for children aged zero to four years, the most severe deprivations were housing and health, followed by nutrition, while sanitation was the major issue for children aged between five and 12 years. For children aged between 13 and 17 years, sanitation was also the biggest issue followed by health, education and housing. While access to education was on the increase in the age groups below 13 years, children above that were affected by poor pass rates and were largely falling out of the school system after the Junior Certificate Examinations (JCE) stage. Researchers said while government was spending strongly on education in its budgets, children who failed to progress after the Junior Certificate were falling into a gap that ultimately exposed them to lack of opportunities and poverty. “Education deprivation increases significantly as children move from the 5-12-year age group to the 13-17-year age group,” researchers said. “In both 2009/10 and 2015/16, the proportion of children aged 13-17 years who were deprived of education was more than four-fold that for children aged 5-12 years.

“These large gaps are explained by the limited transition to secondary school after the completion of the JCE.  “Deprivation due to the lack of appropriate school attainment substantially increases after the JCE.”

The researchers added: “The failure of the government to support children who have not passed the JCE is a cause for concern. There is a need to address the plight of children who fail the JCE.” Statistics Botswana and UNICEF researchers said the report is critical for policy making, particularly at a time when government’s finances are tighter and more prioritised spending is required.

News

