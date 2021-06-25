Students cleaning hands after disposing waste PIC: PHATSIMO KAPENG

Sanitation remains the most common form of deprivation amongst children in Botswana regardless of age group, according to a National Multi dimensional Overlapping Deprivation on Analysis (N-MODA).

Sanitation here includes the conditions relating to public health, especially the provision of clean drinking water and adequate sewage disposal. The report shows that at least seven out of every 10 children are deprived of sanitation.

Furthermore, the report released this week by Statistics Botswana and UNICEF notes that sanitation deprivation is influenced by what is happening in rural areas, specifically, where a large population operates without any toilet facilities.

Moreover, the report that adopts the methodology used in 2015, as proposed by UNICEF, reveals that in cities/towns, there are also challenges related to sharing toilet facilities. The proportion of children in urban areas aged 5-12 years who share toilet facilities are said to have increased from eight percent in 2009/10 to almost 22% in 2015/16.

“In 2015/16, about 30% of children in rural areas resided in households without any toilet facility. Nonetheless, children in both cites/towns and urban villages also have high rates of sanitation on deprivation of approximately 40% and 70%, respectively,” reads the report prepared by Dr. Ibrahim Kasirye, director research at the Economic Policy Research Centre (EPRC) specialising in child poverty, education, and health in Kampala, Uganda.

On the other hand, for children aged 15-17 years, sanitation is the most frequent deprivation experienced, indicates the report.

The research also states that there are trends in deprivation by dimension

for middle-aged children aged 5-12 years.

“Sanitation is the most common form of deprivation for this group at least seven out of every 10 children in this age group are deprived of this dimension. In addition, there was a slight increase in the level of sanitation deprivation from 71.1% in 2009/10 to 73.8% by 2015/16.”

The report also shows that the change may be due to changes in the definitions of what constitutes improved sanitation in cities. It says that there are very large differences in deprivations by geographical location.

“For all dimensions except for nutrition, rural children fared worst compared to children from other areas in both 2009/10 and 2015/16. Sanitation and housing deprivations are predominantly rural phenomena. For children aged 13-17 years, deprivation relating to sanitation is the most pressing. In 2015/16, sanitation deprivation was followed by that of health, education and housing,” further notes the report.

However, the update reveals that there has been substantial reduction in the extent of deprivation across age groups during 2009/10 and 2015/16 in Botswana.

It says that the proportion of children under 18 years experiencing two or more deprivations declined from 63 to 49%. “About 68% of rural children were multi-dimensionally poor, while 27 and 41% of children from cities and urban villages, respectively, are deprived in two or more dimensions.”