 
Banners
Banners

Latest News

Children in the tourism heartland in the North West are amongst the po...
Sanitation remains the most common form of deprivation amongst childre...
Political analysts have heaped praise on the Speaker of the National A...
FRANCISTOWN: The Umbrella for Democratic Change’s (UDC) attempt ...
Banners
Banners
  1. Mmegi
  2. News
  3. Batswana children deprived of sanitation

Batswana children deprived of sanitation

MOMPATI TLHANKANE Friday, June 25, 2021
Students cleaning hands after disposing waste PIC: PHATSIMO KAPENG
Sanitation remains the most common form of deprivation amongst children in Botswana regardless of age group, according to a National Multi dimensional Overlapping Deprivation on Analysis (N-MODA).

Sanitation here includes the conditions relating to public health, especially the provision of clean drinking water and adequate sewage disposal. The report shows that at least seven out of every 10 children are deprived of sanitation.

Furthermore, the report released this week by Statistics Botswana and UNICEF notes that sanitation deprivation is influenced by what is happening in rural areas, specifically, where a large population operates without any toilet facilities.

Moreover, the report that adopts the methodology used in 2015, as proposed by UNICEF, reveals that in cities/towns, there are also challenges related to sharing toilet facilities.  The proportion of children in urban areas aged 5-12 years who share toilet facilities are said to have increased from eight percent in 2009/10 to almost 22% in 2015/16.

“In 2015/16, about 30% of children in rural areas resided in households without any toilet facility. Nonetheless, children in both cites/towns and urban villages also have high rates of sanitation on deprivation of approximately 40% and 70%, respectively,” reads the report prepared by Dr. Ibrahim Kasirye, director research at the Economic Policy Research Centre (EPRC) specialising in child poverty, education, and health in Kampala, Uganda. 

On the other hand, for children aged 15-17 years, sanitation is the most frequent deprivation experienced, indicates the report.

The research also states that there are trends in deprivation by dimension

Banners
for middle-aged children aged 5-12 years.

“Sanitation is the most common form of deprivation for this group at least seven out of every 10 children in this age group are deprived of this dimension. In addition, there was a slight increase in the level of sanitation deprivation from 71.1% in 2009/10 to 73.8% by 2015/16.”

The report also shows that the change may be due to changes in the definitions of what constitutes improved sanitation in cities. It says that there are very large differences in deprivations by geographical location. 

“For all dimensions except for nutrition, rural children fared worst compared to children from other areas in both 2009/10 and 2015/16. Sanitation and housing deprivations are predominantly rural phenomena. For children aged 13-17 years, deprivation relating to sanitation is the most pressing. In 2015/16, sanitation deprivation was followed by that of health, education and housing,” further notes the report.

However, the update reveals that there has been substantial reduction in the extent of deprivation across age groups during 2009/10 and 2015/16 in Botswana.

It says that the proportion of children under 18 years experiencing two or more deprivations declined from 63 to 49%. “About 68% of rural children were multi-dimensionally poor, while 27 and 41% of children from cities and urban villages, respectively, are deprived in two or more dimensions.”

Subscribe to



News

Banners

Subscribe to

Banners ?>

Have a story?

Selefu

Taking Charge

Latest Frontpages

Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper
Banners
Adana Escort Adıyaman Escort Afyon Escort Ağrı Escort Aksaray Escort Amasya Escort Ankara Escort Antalya Escort Antep Escort Ardahan Escort Artvin Escort Aydın Escort Balıkesir Escort Bartın Escort Batman Escort Bayburt Escort Bilecik Escort Bingöl Escort Bitlis Escort Bolu Escort Burdur Escort Bursa Escort Çanakkale Escort Çankırı Escort Çorum Escort Denizli Escort Diyarbakır Escort Düzce Escort Edirne Escort Erzincan Escort Elazığ Escort Erzurum Escort Eskişehir Escort Giresun Escort Gümüşhane Escort Hakkari Escort Hatay Escort Iğdır Escort Isparta Escort İskenderun Escort İstanbul Escort İzmir Escort İzmit Escort Karabük Escort Karaman Escort Kars Escort Kastamonu Escort Kayseri Escort Kıbrıs Escort Kırıkkale Escort Kırklareli Escort Kırşehir Escort Kilis Escort Kocaeli Escort Konya Escort Kütahya Escort Malatya Escort Manisa Escort Maraş Escort Mardin Escort Mersin Escort Muğla Escort Muş Escort Nevşehir Escort Niğde Escort Ordu Escort Osmaniye Escort Rize Escort Sakarya Escort Samsun Escort Siirt Escort Sinop Escort Sivas Escort Şırnak Escort Tekirdağ Escort Tokat Escort Trabzon Escort Tunceli Escort Urfa Escort Uşak Escort Van Escort Yalova Escort Yozgat Escort Zonguldak Escort Alaçatı Escort Aliağa Escort Alsancak Escort Bornova Escort Buca Escort Çeşme Escort Çiğli Escort Gaziemir Escort Karşıyaka Escort fethiye escort iskenderun escort iskenderun escort iskenderun escort iskenderun escort iskenderun escort