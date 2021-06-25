Skelemani PIC: KENNEDY RAMOKONE

Political analysts have heaped praise on the Speaker of the National Assembly, Phandu Skelemani as the best for the 12th Parliament despite some people claiming he takes sides or is biased on some issues.

Skelemani is the former Member of Parliament (MP) for Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) in Francistown East. Some people believe that the Speaker at times is forced to take sides with the ruling party, especially when opposition parties openly criticise the latter for corruption.

University of Botswana senior lecturer in political and administrative studies, Dr Kebapetse Letshwao said although he is a member of the ruling BDP, Skelemani has been relatively fair and independent in conducting the business of the House.

“This can be credited to a democratic re-opening and freedom that the country started enjoying again from April 2008,” Letshwao opined.

Another political analyst, Lesole Machacha said Skelemani is the best Speaker as compared to some of the previous ones looking at the current situation and educational level of some MPs.

“He can take control of Parliament and the guidance that he is giving to them when it comes to law issues and the running of government. His work experience as Attorney General and former Cabinet Minister is important to Parliament because most of the members are new. This Parliament needed someone of his experience,” Machacha said.

“I am aware that sometimes opposition MPs do criticise him for taking sides. But he tries his best to be neutral. Of course, he is bound to make mistakes like any other person. Truth be told, at times he does reprimand even the BDP MPs when they are wrong just like what he does with opposition ones. Most of the MPs are educated and it is not easy to control if one does not have a background of the law.”

Machacha added that issues

of the Constitution need someone who has a clue of what happens for constitutional review to begin and the roles that MPs could play, including citizens.

In 2020, the Leader of Opposition (LoO) in Parliament, Dumelang Saleshando dragged the Attorney General and National Assembly Speaker, Skelemani before Court challenging the decision to suspend him from the House back in July. Skelemani had suspended the Maun West legislator from the National Assembly for five days from July 28 to August 5, 2020, following a presentation he made alleging politically motivated and corrupt practice in the awarding of government tenders.

He had invoked Standing Order 60.4, calling for a motion from the ruling party whip to suspend the LoO after he told the House that he was not satisfied with the evidence the Umbrella for Democratic Change (UDC) vice president had presented before him to substantiate the allegations he made.

Now, following his earlier attempts to interdict his suspension, Saleshando who is also the Botswana Congress Party (BCP) president, had instituted legal proceedings seeking the Court to review Skelemani’s decision as well as challenging the constitutionality of the Parliamentary Standing Orders 60.4(a) and (b); and 60.5 to the extent that they infringed on the applicant’s right to freedom of expression, equality and the protection of the law. Saleshando won an interim order of the case against Skelemani and returned to Parliament sitting.

Skelemani served in the government as Minister of Foreign Affairs from 2008 to 2014 and was a member of the Pan-African Parliament from Botswana, and he served as Attorney General of Botswana from 1992 to 2003.