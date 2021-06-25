UDC members PIC: MORERI SEJAKGOMO

FRANCISTOWN: The Umbrella for Democratic Change’s (UDC) attempt to put together a strong coalition to unseat the ruling Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) appears to be collapsing.

The UDC is a coalition of the Botswana Congress Party (BCP), Botswana People’s Party (BPP) and Botswana National Front (BNF).

The 2024 general elections were widely regarded as a perfect opportunity for the opposition to shine. This is because there is a groundswell in opinion that the BDP is a political movement in shambles. The ruling party government is also accused of failing to meet expectations of the electorate.

For example, there is a growing hypothetical view that President Mokgweetsi Masisi and a majority of BDP legislators have performed badly in the management of the State and its apparatus since the 2019 general elections. There is also a general feeling amongst some Batswana that corruption has become institutionalised and rampant under the current regime. Various pundits and some ordinary members of the public are also of the view that under the current regime, ethics and accountability have become subverted.

There is a growing opinion that the advent of the COVID-19 pandemic has further exposed the perennial weaknesses and pathologies of the ruling party and its government. That is why many opined that the party will not win the 2024 general elections. In a nutshell, there is a general feeling amongst Batswana that the BDP has somersaulted on most major reforms it promised towards the 2019 general elections.

The growing BDP blunders and the perceived incompetence of its government were seen as a perfect opportunity for the UDC to ascend to power at the next general elections.

Many were now predicting that if the BDP does not change tact it will not win the hearts and minds of the ordinary at the 2024 general polls, ultimately meaning that Masisi will go down in history as the first President to serve a solitary term.

In addition, until recently, many political as well as social commentators said the opposition coalition has made significant gains and it is only left with consolidating its structures as well maintaining momentum for the 2024 general elections, both by criticising the government’s failing economic policies, presenting itself as an alternative and attracting more voters.

But things have now changed. Infighting in the UDC seems to be growing. The source of conflict in the UDC remains sheer speculation, but the parties in the coalition accuse each other of sabotage. There is increase of mudslinging amongst key leaders of the coalition. Members of the coalition have also been launching a series of vitriolic attacks against each other on social media.

As a result, some pundits now speculate that the political bickering and mudslinging are set to continue, in the process giving the BDP a political lifeline leading to 2024 general elections. Simply put, there is a strong opinion that if things do not change (in the coalition) the BDP might capitalise on the growing tension in the UDC at the next general elections. Should the infighting in the UDC continue, it might also portray the Umbrella as a less credible alternative in the eyes of the voters.

Political analyst Dr Kebapetse Lotshwao, who is also a lecturer at the

Banners

University of Botswana (UB) slightly agrees that the current infighting in the coalition might hurt the chances of the UDC winning the 2024 general elections unless things change for the better.

“Over the years, the country’s opposition parties have helped keep the BDP in power through fragmentation and failure to present themselves as an alternative to the faltering and sometimes inept BDP. The same is likely to happen in 2024, given the current events in the UDC. Opposition parties are therefore to partly blame for some of the failures of the BDP, as they have allowed the BDP to rule with little or no opposition. Thus, we are in a situation where the old are dying, but the new are struggling to be born, to borrow from Italian Marxist, Antonio Gramsci,” Lotshwao said.

He added that, for the opposition to significantly challenge the BDP, it must amongst others breed new, focused leaders who can sustain a transformative approach centred upon finding solutions to the challenges afflicting the country.

Adam Mfundisi, who is also a lecturer in the Department of Political and Administrative Studies at UB, strongly differs with those who think that the current bickering in the UDC might hurt the coalition’s chances of winning the 2024 general elections.

“In Botswana, all political formations are going through difficult times amid political, economic, social, and global changing and unpredictable environments. UDC and the BDP are both faced with peculiar and unique challenges. Both parties should have no solace on the challenges and difficulties faced by the other side. Therefore, I do not subscribe to the assumption that UDC woes will benefit the besieged Masisi regime,” he said.

Contrary to many critics, Mfundisi opines that the current infighting in the coalition might provide the UDC ample opportunity to cement its coalition through rigorous introspection and reformation.

“Every coalition formation goes through trials and tribulations in its evolution and development. Exemplary leadership within the UDC will go a long way in modelling the way forward to a sustainable coalition. UDC leaders must walk the talk to earn the respect and trust to achieve the highest standards and model the behaviour of their followers,” Mfundisi explained.

He added: “It is the responsibility of leaders in the coalition formation to show strategic leadership. They must develop conflict management strategies. There is dire need for regular meetings amongst the leadership as well as structures to deliberate on key issues in the UDC. Furthermore, there should be sincere dialogue to facilitate understanding which promote trust and respect for each other. Political tolerance is key to unity in any coalition formation.”

Mfundisi is of the view that personality clashes and differences are prominent in the current political debacle occurring in the UDC than ideological differences.

“Leaders must maintain the highest standard of morality based on basic principles and convictions. A strategic leader puts party first before self. UDC leadership must rise above their self-interests and promote coalition unity. Cracks within the top leadership is bad for the formation and democratic advancement in Botswana,” Mfundisi said.