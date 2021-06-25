Gender links situational analysis launch PIC: KENNEDY RAMOKONE

Gender Links (Botswana) intends to provide a comprehensive overview of the state of women’s participation in political decision making at all levels.

‘’It is therefore my ardent hope and wish that the overview adds further impetus for the next cause of action regarding participation of women in this trajectory invading this male dominated sphere, political power and authority,’’ said Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Nationality, Immigration and Gender Affairs, Dr Temba Mmusi.

He was speaking at the launch of The Situational Analysis of the State Of Women’s Participation In Political (WPP) Decision Making in Gaborone yesterday. Mmusi added that he was delighted that the launch addressed thorny issues of gender equality and mainstreaming in the political arena. He added this was an area where Gender Links Botswana puts an in-depth and highly analytical thought into the state of women participation in political decision making which even in this century seems to be male dominated.

“Looking at the scope of the analysis, it is clear that Gender Links (Botswana) is doing a commendable job for which they need support from various stakeholders. The analysis has already covered far-flung areas like Francistown, Maun, Orapa and Sowa Town. They are engaging in a practical sense with the public.

The analysis will highlight the significance of women’s full and effective participation at all levels of decision making in political and public life,” he said. Mmusi also pointed out that the United Nations General Assembly passed a resolution on Women’s Political Participation (2011) that stated that women in every part of the world continue to be largely marginalised from the political sphere, often as a result of discriminatory laws, practices, attitudes and gender stereotypes, low levels of education, lack of access to health and the disproportionate effect of poverty on women.

However, Mmusi pointed out that despite those resolutions, they did not have to lose sight of the strides that the country had made in upgrading the status of women and girl child in areas such as education and health care including areas of discriminatory laws and practices as well as poverty. He further stated that they should reflect on ways and means, which are practical to improve further on that noble priority.

“Absence of women at decision making levels can have dire consequences on good governance for which this administration is known. Speaking from an overview of feminist, I do not have any iota of doubt that together we can achieve a lot in resolving challenges faced by women, prioritising their needs and any other new find. The bottom line is to achieve inter alia, socio-economic, cultural and political aspects of their life. It is their inalienable right. We have to find place for our women in the sun,” Mmusi noted. Moreover, he asserted that the Mme O Kae Study, which was conducted by Emang Basadi in 2018, revealed that Botswana’s electoral system of first-past-the-post assumes that all competitors share the same point of entry therefore, it did not make any disaggregation

where consideration made amongst others, the weight of representation in the decision making process both nationally and internationally. For her part, former Minister of Local Government and Rural Development, Botlogile Tshireletso pointed out that even though Botswana has been said to be one of progressive democracies in Africa, it had not done well in the participation of women in politics pillar. She said women were under-represented at every level of decision-making. Tshireletso explained that in Parliament participation of women was 11%, Cabinet 22% and local government 18%. She said the research findings clearly stated that over the years that it covered, progress has been very slow with negative to just additional two percent pointing to the need for special measure to be taken to accelerate WPP.

“Women face many challenges both in primary and general elections. I remember when I started campaigning for a council seat. Many women discouraged me and made me doubt myself. They asked gore fa ke tsena mo polotiking bana ba ya go sala le mang. I was even told that politics was for men. That made me doubt myself, but I kept on pushing. That is the problem that women face in Botswana and all over the world,” she narrated.

Tshireletso further pointed out that local cultural beliefs were also to be blamed as women were always treated as inferior to their male counterparts. She added that in kgotla meetings, it is always said, “banna botlhe” which contributes to inequality. She added that even presidents of all local political parties were men who select men to be specially elected members of the Cabinet and also select male specially elected men as councillors. Tshireletso added that there was dire need for the country to change its gender inequality trends.

“In 1975 when I was still in politics, Youth Wing was made because there was a belief that borre ba ka se etelele go sena marole. We then contested for women’s wing and it was later formed in 1979. When I joined politics I thought I would not manage since I was the only woman and young at the time amongst many men who were also older than me. Emang Basadi helped me a lot. They took me to school. I went all over the continent to study and learn. Don’t be afraid or discouraged. You can make it,” she said. Sifiso Dube, Alliance and Partnerships Manager from Zimbabwe said they hoped that the participation of women in Botswana politics would increase in 2024 elections.

She added that through Gender Links (Botswana) the consortium made up of Botswana, eSwatini, Tanzania, Côte d’Ivoire amongst others advocated to have at least a quarter of women’s participation on political decision-making compared to their male counterparts. She also said they wanted men and women to work together in advocating for women inclusion in decision-making.