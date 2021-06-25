In the dock: Morupisi in leg irons at the High Court PIC:THALEFANG CHARLES

The State is gunning for a conviction in all charges against former Permanent Secretary to the President (PSP), Carter Morupisi and his wife Pinny Morupisi.

The accused persons, who have not pleaded guilty are facing charges of money laundering and corruption. Morupisi is facing two counts of corruption and one on money laundering while his wife is facing one count of money laundering. The third accused is a company R7 Group represented by its sole Director, Pinny.

In its final submissions fled with court recently, the Directorate of Public Prosecutions (DPP) says it has proven its case against the accused persons and that the Court should therefore draw adverse inference, as the allegations are grave.

State lead prosecutor, Priscilla Israel explained that the accused persons knew that the State had proven its case and that was why they chose to give unsworn evidence.

She said although it was a right for any accused person to either give sworn or unsworn evidence, the accused persons chose the latter to avoid cross-examination. “It is our submission that the accused persons by electing to give unsworn evidence it was convenient for them to avert cross-examination. In any case it is trite law that the unsworn evidence attracts little weight,” she said. Israel in the State’s submissions explained that a plan to conceal the Toyota Land cruiser was hatched well before it was even delivered from the garage where it was bought.

She also said the cruiser, which has become the centre of the litigation was laundered through Manor Squad Services to R7 Group a company owned by Morupisi’s wife.

The State said the accused persons further tried to conceal the origin of the motor vehicle by signing an agreement of a sale of used motor vehicle to make it look like the vehicle in question was a legitimate contract in the normal cause whereas in fact it was not. “On a closer look at the contract of sale, it was a façade attended by rashness to cover up a criminal transaction,” said the State. Israel further submitted that the reason why payments made by the accused for the vehicle took a lot of explaining showed that Morupisi was trying to cover up for his guilt and attempt to paint a picture that it was a genuine and transparent transaction.

She pointed out that the accused failed dismally to explain and account for the manner in which they acquired the Land Cruiser in question. “It is our submission that Manor Squad was used to conceal the fact that the true giver of the vehicle in consideration was CMB and Morupisi actively participated in the orchestrated plan for the benefit of him and his wife. Manor Squad was to hide the invisible hand of Rapula Okaile, Timothy Marsland, CMB, Morupisi, wife and her company in this massive corruption and money laundering case,” she said. She pointed out that if the accused persons were not aware about the circumstances under which the vehicle was purportedly bought as a new vehicle then resold to them as a

second hand on the very same day they would have called Okaile to explain the circumstance.

The State said having failed to do, it was a clear indication that they were acting together in common purpose.

“It is our submission that loans from non financial institutional lenders like Manor Squad are a red flag for money laundering,” she lamented. However, the accused persons on the other hand want to be discharged and acquitted of all counts and the Land cruiser returned to them.

In the final submissions, the accused persons’ attorney said State has not proven any case especially in regards to the vehicle allegedly laundered.

Defence attorney Busang Manewe explained that there was evidence that Morupisi bought the vehicle and that there was a contract of sale and 16 payments in furtherance of the contract.

“It has not been proven by State that the sale agreement of the Cruiser and the 16 installment payments were in fact beyond reasonable doubt false. In the absence of cogent and credible evidence or suspicion that the agreement and payments were fake, and all the accused persons are entitled to their discharge and acquittal,” he said.

He submitted that all the accused stated were facts supported by documentary evidence and therefore, it was impossible for anyone to suggest or even hold that their explanations were beyond reasonable doubt.

Busang said moreso that there was no onus of the accused persons to prove their innocence but it was incumbent upon the State to prove their guilt beyond reasonable doubt.

He said there was nothing wrong for a company to have bought a vehicle while it did not have funds because according to Morupisi he was the one who had the financial resources to pay Manor Squad and he had agreed to pay on behalf of his wife’s company.

“It is our submission that the law allows her to authorise her husband to sign on behalf of her company. There is nothing in law that bars her from allowing her husband or any person whosoever to sign on behalf of her company,” he said.

On the signing of the CMB contract, Busang further explained that there was no evidence and it was not possible for the courts to hold that at the time the accused person signed the CMB contract. Busang added that the business of the board was suspended and the suspension was only lifted on March 2015 upon finalisation of the vetting. He questioned how would the Court justify that there were board meetings held and that the business of the board transacted before finalisation of the vetting process.

“It is our submission that the CMB contract was awarded by the Botswana Public Officers’ Pension Fund (BPOPF) Board. It is critical to note that at no stage did Morupisi participate in any decision-making regarding the CMB tender. He was not part of the Board meeting that awarded the tender,” he said.