Nkwe PIC: FACEBOOK

Extension II Senior magistrate, Lentlhabetse Willie on Tuesday denied police constable, Emmanuel Mmoloki bail. Mmoloki is a police officer who is attached to the paramilitary wing of the Botswana Police Service (BPS), the Special Support Group (SSG), and is alleged to have recently stolen weapons and ammunition. He had gone for his regular mention at the Court.

Mmoloki is charged with stealing by a person employed in the public service. Even though the State did not oppose the bail application, Willie said the State needs time to try to recover the missing weapons and ammunition.

On Tuesday, public prosecutor King Tshebo told the Court that investigations were still ongoing and the police were yet to recover about 10 missing weapons.

“If the accused is going to be given bail, then he must not interfere with the police investigation. He must strictly adhere to the bail conditions,” Tshebo appealed to the Court.

Arguing for his client, the defence attorney Kabelo Nkwe said Mmoloki is falsely accused since the recovered weapons were not found in his possession. Nkwe added the police must state the names of people whom they found the weapons from and charge them accordingly.

“My client is a police officer and therefore, he knows the procedure. Again my client is not going to interfere with police investigations for the numbers of days they want to complete their investigations.

The police should be able to state the total number of weapons and ammunition that are missing and if my client was the only one responsible for the keys for the armoury.

The police should provide us with information on where they recovered 17 weapons from. My client is being double punished because he is also suspended from his work while he is facing criminal charges,” Nkwe argued.

When making a ruling on the bail application, Willie said he is remanding the accused person until July 2,

2021, to enable him to find out about progress on the investigations. “Police should provide all necessary materials that the defence will need during the trial,” Willie said.

Recently, BPS public relations officer, assistant commissioner Dipheko Motube said they realised that some shotguns, pistols and ammunition were missing during their routine checks at the SSG camp in Maruapula. Mmoloki is alleged to have stolen 20 service pistols, seven shotguns and 200 pieces of ammunition belonging to the BPS, which were kept at the SSG Maruapula armoury.

He allegedly committed the crime between January and June 2021, which exact dates are unknown to the prosecution. His plea is still reserved.

Mmoloki was suspended by police commissioner, Keabetswe Makgophe in a letter dated June 8, 2021. “It has been reported to me that investigations have been commenced against you following allegations of loss and/ or disciplinarily.

In view of the seriousness of this matter, I have decided to suspend you from duty on full salary effective today June 8, 2021, pending the outcome of the investigations. Your suspension is in terms of section 13 (1) of the Police Act cap:21:01,” Makgophe said in the correspondence.

“You are therefore, to surrender all police items which are in your possession to your supervisor with immediate effect.”

“Consequent to the above, commander, SSG is to confine you to the police camp or place of residence during such hours as he may decide. I also urge you to cooperate with the investigating officers to facilitate the speedy completion of this matter.”