Gaborone High Court PIC: MORERI SEJAKGOMO

The Judicial Service Commission‘s (JSC) recruitment criteria for senior positions within the Registrars and Masters from the Administration of Justice (AoJ) has been questioned. The JSC came under fire following a sudden change of appointment of Senior Registrars by opening posts while initially they were done internally and employees within felt disadvantaged by the sudden change.

According to one of those who felt disadvantaged by the change, Bonolo Kemorwale, there has always been a practice that appointments within the Registrars’ division were filled internally, a practice that has been in place until recently when it was her turn to be considered for the senior position. She holds a position of acting Deputy Registrar in the Judicial Division.

Kemorwale, who approached court on Wednesday on urgency after the position she was eyeing got externally advertised, said it has always been clear that there was a well established practice that vacancies or appointments to senior positions within the registrarship would be effected through promotions or appointment of officers within the department, where there are eligible candidates.

In her founding affidavit, Kemorwale said application of regular practice has led her to legitimately expect that consideration for appointment to senior positions will be accorded to those who are within the employ of registrarship and qualify for appointment to any vacancy that may be available.

“I have a legitimate expectation that, before the external advertisement of the positions of Deputy Registrar and Master of the High Court, I would be considered for the said position, as it has been the case with other vacancies, which were recently filled,” she argued.

Kemorwale explained that as a Senior Assistant Registrar and Master with the most experience, and currently acting for similar position, she has legitimate expectation that she should have been invited for an interview and considered for appointment to the said position before an external advertisement was issued. She said the decision to advertise the said position externally, was unfair in that she was now supposed to apply and compete with other applicants from outside the registrarship.

Kemorwale argued that she was deprived of the advantage that was afforded her colleagues who were recently appointed to the position of Registrar and Master in Lobatse and Registrar at Court of Appeal and other positions, which are even more senior. “They were appointed, as indicated above without having to compete with people from outside registrarship. I am in terms of experience, at the moment, the most senior employee of all the Senior Assistant Registrars in the country,” she explained. “Above that, I possess the requisite qualifications and the required 16 years of experience apparently needed for the externally advertised positions. Those who were senior to me were appointed to higher positions through

Banners

the process I have outlined above, without having to compete with other persons from outside.”

She further pointed out that her legitimate expectation was also premised on the express communication of the JSC, communicated through the savingram dated September 21, 2020. She argued the process outlined in the savingram was the same one that was followed in recent appointments.

Kemorwale said she instituted the proceedings against the decision of the JSC to advertise the said positions externally before considering her. Equally, Kemorwale said she has a right as an aggrieved party to bring review proceedings against the decision of the JSC for the court to review the said proceedings, correct and set the same aside. The JSC in its response said it was true it has over the years adopted various methods to fill vacancies. It added that those methods were informed by an assessment of the type of candidates that were being sought for the position to be filled.

The JSC further explained that its assessment has been that there was a need to widen the pool from which it could recruit suitable persons for the positions.

According to acting Chief Registrar of the High Court, Juliana Dube the savingram meant that external advertisement be circulated to ensure that whilst some advantage may be given to those who are already in the AoJ, they were not deprived of the opportunity to recruit the best candidates that could enhance service delivery towards clients.

“The JSC selected the method of international recruitment as it believed that there were suitable candidates within the pool of Registrars who qualified to be considered,” she said.

“However, we deny the narrative that there is a sudden change in the manner in which the JSC has been conducting its recruitments. External advertisements form part of the process previously adopted by the JSC.” Dube explained that the applicant was afforded the opportunity of an internal interview and was well aware that the JSC had already commenced externally advertising the position she wanted.

She pointed out that the applicant had exercised her option by responding to the external advertisement by filing an application through which she might be selected and that she does not have a legitimate expectation for promotion.

“The applicant has been interviewed twice previously for the Deputy Registrarship position and was unsuccessful on both occasions through an exercise of internal recruitment,” Dube said.