Kalakamati pump station

MASINGWANENG: Thousands of people in the North East and Tutume sub districts’ expectations to get good water supply in September might be shattered as the contractor is behind progress by 10%.

This comes after Unik Construction Engineering (Pty) Ltd which was engaged for the multi-million projects revealed during a site tour by different stakeholders that they are behind on the project at 74% progress rather than 84% was as expected. North East-Tutume sub districts water supply project is an effort to address water crisis that has been tormenting the 52 villages in both districts for the past years.

The project is financed by the World Bank at P200 million and will entail expansion and upgrading of Masingwaneng Water Treatment works, construction of pump stations and water reservoirs at Kalakamati and Mbalambi villages. There will also be construction of storage tanks in Tutume, Maitenngwe, Moroka, Ramokgwebana, Jackalas No. 1, Jacklas No. 2 and Nshakazhogwe. Giving progress report, Unik Construction representative Sydney Balidzi said they are on average at 74% progress compared to the approved progress where they were supposed to be at 84%. He said at Masingwaneng site 5 mega litres (ML), the reservoir concrete works, 19mm stones on roof installed, inlet and outlet chamber walls are completed (100%) with the backfill and covers outstanding. He indicated that sludge drying beds have been constructed and plastered completely, sand fill of 350mm depth done and the inter connecting pipework is 60% complete. Balidzi further said the Kalakamati booster site 1 ml reservoir concrete works, 19mm stones on the roof were installed and the interconnecting pipe work is at 60%. He stated that 6.8ml reservoir concrete works are completed at Mbalambi site with installation

of 19mm stones on roof outstanding and inlet/outlet chamber walls at 50%. He said they elevated the tank at Moroka booster site, concrete cast for dwarf walls and tank material delivered to site.

In a keynote address, the Minister of Land Management, Water and Sanitation Services, Kefentse Mzwinila warned the contractor, Unik Construction Engineering (Pty) Ltd to complete the North East-Tutume sub districts water supply project on the stipulated time to address the water crisis in the area.

Mzwinila urged the contractor to come up with other means so that the project can be completed on time.

He said that as per the agreement they had with the contractor, they should have been at 84% progress on the project but there is a delay due to their reasons and still at 74% progress. He added: “This project should be completed by September as per what we agreed on with the contractor and we are in no position for extension. Therefore, the contractor should come up with a plan to make sure the job is done by September.” He emphasised that the development was very crucial to the livelihoods of people hence there is a need for the project to be completed so that thousands of people can get fresh water.

Mzwinila suspected that the way things stand, the contractor wanted an extension which they will not tolerate as it was crystally clear in the beginning that the project was essential and needed to be delivered on time within the allocated budget.