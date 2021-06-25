Francistown City mayor Godisang Radisigo PIC: KEOAGILE BONANG

FRANCISTOWN: A local company, Wind of Glory (Pty) Ltd has successfully won the legal fight for the construction of the Molapo Access Road and Khutse Loop. Francistown Mayor, Godisang Radisigo confirmed the development at the ongoing ordinary full council meeting.

“We have finally received the long-awaited judgement on the project for the reconstruction of Molapo Access Road and Khutse Loop. The judgement confirmed the initial recommendation by the council adjudication committee (that Glory has legitimately won the tender).

The Francistown City Council (FCC) has already signed the contract with the contractor (Glory) and the project is expected to start very soon,” Radisigo explained.

Khutse Loop is a road in the light industrial site behind Fours Cash and Carry while the Molapo Access Road is at Molapo Estates.

Radisigo said the judgement was delivered early in June. The court case by Glory was before Justice Barnabas Nyamadzabo of the Francistown High Court.

The P5million tender for the construction of the Molapo Access Road and Khutse Loop was awarded to Glory on December 19, 2019 by the FCC evaluation and adjudication committee. The P5million was a combined figure for the whole project.

The council appeals board later cancelled and set aside the decision of the evaluation and adjudication committee which had selected Glory as the best evaluated bidder for the road construction projects.

The genesis of the matter is that after the tender was awarded to Glory it was then cancelled following an appeal that was lodged by another local construction company, Black Rubie Properties.

Rubie had questioned some modalities in relation to the awarding of the tender. The company said it was not allowed to provide or modify certain information, which was a requirement in the

tender. Rubie wanted to be allowed to correct the defective CV and references of its project manager and site agent. The company averred that the council procurement regulations allow that at some point during the tendering process or stage, a bidder can submit or update missing information to the tendering and evaluation committee.

Glory, who strongly opposed an appeal by Rubie as well as the cancellation of the tender, decided to take the council to court. Glory wanted the court to overturn the decision of the appeals committee.

The company argued that the council procurement regulations are clear that if identified as the best evaluated bidder, ‘you’ will be awarded the tender.

Glory further argued that by allowing Rubie to submit the missing information, the council would be restarting the whole tendering process, something that would be grossly unfair. In his ruling, Nyamadzabo said: “The result is that the applicant succeeds in its review applications with costs against the second respondent as the other (council) respondent has filed notice to abide by the decision of the court.

The decision of the (council) appeals board is reviewed and set aside, and the 1st respondent (the council) shall comply with recommendations of its evaluation and adjudication committee.”

He ordered the council to comply with the order by implementing recommendations of the evaluation and adjudication committee made on December 19, 2019, within two weeks of the judgement of the order made by the court.