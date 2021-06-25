Makgope PIC: MORERI SEJAKGOMO

Members of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) have expressed concern over the rising incidents of police violent tactics in carrying out arrests. This emerged at the appearance of the Botswana Police Service (BPS) before the ongoing PAC meeting recently. Members expressed their concern over how police handle members of the public.

Members said of late there have been reports of police officers appearing to use excessive force during arrests. But police commissioner, Keabetswe Makgophe, while acknowledging the concerns, said the behaviour of the public influences the police officers conduct.

Makgophe said it was imperative to revert to the olden and conventional ways of raising children because today’s youth disorderly behaviour remains a concern.

“Disorderly behaviour of today’s youth remains a worry and this is the same group of people that we hire our officers from. The youth’s upbringing is questionable because these are the people who currently post whatever they like on Facebook, not minding how they address elders, let alone this country’s leaders,” Makgophe said.

He stated that members should be mindful that the service absorbs recruits from the same community, train them to become officers of the law hence could not dispute that some of them might continue to depict their disorderliness. He conceded to be aware of police brutality allegations against members of the public.

“The police have been in the news for the wrong reasons of late. There are reports of police allegedly beating people, but we should acknowledge that this is the institution that has the highest interaction with members of the public hence likely to create complaints. There is the so-called police torture whereby when arresting people the police are accused of exerting excessive power,” he said. Makgophe said of late they have been recording cases in which police officers were assaulted by members of the community but people turn a blind eye on such issues. He further stated that people should know that if they expose law enforcement officers to violence to some extent they might try to defend themselves. Furthermore, Makgophe said since police officers are trained individuals, people might view that as torture. However, he admitted that there are a few incidents of police brutality that are dealt with accordingly at the police internal affairs office.

“I cannot dispute that such incidents

do not occur hence calling on members of the public to report such incidents than posting it across social media platforms so that such cases could be investigated. We have in the past received reports of corruption which were dealt with resulting in some police officers being dismissed from work,” he said.

Commenting on the matter, PAC member and Member of Parliament (MP) for Francistown South, Wynter Mmolotsi said discipline remains a concern in some police officers hence the need to be offered training that speaks to discipline.

“There is a need to organise public relations training for our police officers because they do not know how to approach people let alone the country’s VIPs. Of late they have been working alongside soldiers amid COVID-19 and members of the public have been praising the army towards their approach to issues as compared to the police officers,” he said. Sharing the same sentiments as Mmolotsi, PAC chairperson and MP for Selebi Phikwe West, Dithapelo Keorapetse revealed that the Ombudsman’s report established that the police are leading in the mistreatment of the public. Asked what could be done to address the police officers’ violent tactics, former Tatitown Customary Court President and a long-time social activist Margaret Mosojane said personal social development skills should be part of the Police College’s curriculum for the service to produce grounded officers.

“The fact that the police commissioner has acknowledged today’s youth disorderly behaviour is an important thing hence the need to see how best he could curb this social ill before it escalates. There is a vacuum that we see of bad upbringing of children reflected in today’s youth. For example, teachers are going through a lot as learners display rebellious attitudes against them,” he said.

She pointed out the need for the service to consider profiling recruits to establish the kind of people they will be dealing with because a majority of today’s youth are angry, not pleased with their upbringing.