Prof Bruxelles with team from National Museum

A French associate editor of Geomorphology and Researcher, Laurent Bruxelles is confident that there is proto humans like before Homo sapiens called hominid fossils in Botswana. Bruxelles is also a Geo Archeologist.

While the fact that human life originated in Africa is no longer contested, the location of the cradle of humanity is an important question which numerous international teams are attempting to answer.

Speaking during an online talk with the Department of National Museum on his hominid research work in South Africa and why he is extending his work to Botswana’s Aha and Koanaka hills, Bruxelles said the bibliographical references, essentially regarding the Botswana side of those karsts confirm the sector’s potential from a paleontological, paleoanthropological (the branch of anthropology concerned with fossil hominids) and archaeological point of view.

“Bibliographic research into the area enabled us to identify sectors where indicators of ancient infill have already been found.

Among them, the Botswana side of the Aha Hills appears to be one of the best contexts to look for hominid remains.

In this region, we therefore have the container (the karst), a content (ancient infills that may correspond to the right chronological period) and a multidisciplinary team that is capable of studying all the scientific aspects,” he explained.

Bruxelles further pointed out that from a geological point of view, that area was composed of limestone, marble and dolomites dating back to the Precambrian era (the whole period of earth’s history before the formation of the oldest rocks with recognisable fossils in them).

He said the presence of those rocks is an essential condition for the development of large-scale cavities as well as a karstic evolution, the characteristics of which are well known to many people.

He said the caves and sinkholes would have constituted natural traps capable of recording paleontological and paleo-environmental information.

He also stated that the discovery of only one remain of an old hominin, far away from the other “cradles of humankind”, could change dramatically their perception of human origins.

“Based on our knowledge of the geological history of Southern Africa, these cavities are indeed extremely ancient and had already existed for a considerable amount of

time prior to the emergence of the ancient hominids. Likewise, depending on their geomorphological history, these cavities must not have been drained of their infills, which imply a very slow rate of geomorphological evolution.”

He said if the discoveries meet their expectations, Botswana, hitherto little known in terms of paleoanthropology, will enter the small circle of regions of the world to document the evolution of hominids.

Furthermore, he explained that in the same way as South Africa, whose recent publications demonstrate the age of fossils, this region could compete with East African fossils, well dated but whose fossils do not have the quality of those preserved in the karsts of Southern Africa. He added that if their team achieved that important result, French research, already widely recognised in South Africa, will become a privileged scientific partner in Botswana.

Bruxelles also pointed out that the search for new sites in various geomorphological context meant building a team of leading researchers specialising in various issues involved. Botswana researchers and students will be involved too as one of their goal was to also train, to exchange and to share their scientific knowledge.

For his part, the Botswana National Museum Head of the Archaeology and Monuments, Phillip Segadika said they recently visited Ramotswa hills with Bruxelles where they did field team-building exercise since they will be working together at Gcwihaba area specifically in the Aha and Koanaka Hills in November 2021.

Segadika further explained that Ramotswa Hills were classified as the Transvaal Super Group. He added that Ramotswa and Lobatse Hills were 2.5 billion-years-old and older than the ones at Gcwihaba which are under Damara at 700 million-years-old.

“We wanted to look at the types of formations at Ramotswa Hills that look like the ones in Gcwihaba so that when we start working there between October and November this year we understand the objectives of our project. We are hoping to find hominid remains at Gcwihaba.”