Afrika Collaboration album is a new beautifully crafted collaboration which does not only bring artistes together. It is also expected to yield a better financial benefit for the artists than a singular approach. In an interview with Arts & Culture, the executive producer of Mosu Mantsie 585 Studios, Phillip ‘Kurre’ Mhlanga said Afrika Collaboration is a project he did after installing his studio at Mantsie, Mmopane Block 1.

The Studio is registered with the Registrar of Companies and was founded in April 2020 against the ravaging effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. He explained that the foundation of the studio was to empower young and financially challenged artists to establish their careers in the music industry. Mhlanga is a musician soldier with the Botswana Defence Force whose passion for music dates back to his early childhood years.

He said he grew up at times when South Africans sought refuge in Botswana as they fled the apartheid regime. He pointed out that some refugees were provided shelter by his family and among them were the finest musicians at the time whose art and skills remain pilgrimages, empowerment tools and symbols of unity, peace and freedom such as Jonas Gwangwa, the late Hugh Masekela to mention but a few whose bands practised at some man called Tsheko’s home in Bontleng, Gaborone.

“I felt as a new set up, we, as Mosu Mantsie 585 Studios decided that we have to do a project which will be a benchmark for our would-be customers. As someone who has been working much with the youth, I decided that we should do a project that will cater for the underprivileged youth. I decided to start nearer to the studio. We started our scouting in Mogoditshane. Potential artists were found and the recording was started in August 2020 amid the ravaging financial and social effects of COVID-19.”

“The plan was for each artist to contribute a song, we also had some well-established artists who requested to throw in a song. Our folklore artists were also

included in the project. The project turned out to be a lifeline for would be session artists who were to play the music live during recordings.

Mosu Mantsie 585 Studios is a live recording facility. Our artists were in serious financial dilemma and project Afrika collaboration came handy,” he said. Mhlanga said he wholly funded the project adding that the agreement was that the artists were to retain their song rights. He also pointed out that they had 72 sessions and the songs were 17 in total. It took them eight months to complete the whole album. The project has 16 artists and Mhlanga contributed two songs, which includes Tribute to Dan Tshanda and Akuna Maboda.

The 17-tracks LP opens up with a belter called Ingoma which features Brian Khuzwayo, followed by Botsala and Tribute to Dan Tshanda. Other notable tracks Wena, Vakuru and Uwe, a Basarwa type of traditional music. Furthermore, he noted that one of their new artistes called Oliver The Poet won Africa Music Challenge 2021. He explained that the project did not only accord him his first professional song, saying the music also gave him exposure as he was seen by other producers from their promo video.

“The project was produced by our in house producer Katlego Ndlovu. The session artists engaged are Botswana’s finest youth jazz musicians. We also did a live recording of some of the songs at BotswanaCraft on May 12, 2021. Our way forward is to go as a group for our performances. We are still soliciting funds or sponsorships to do our project launch,” he said.