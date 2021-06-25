Juggling numbers: Pelaelo during last week’s MPC briefing PIC: THALEFANG CHARLES

The Bank of Botswana (BoB) has opened discussions with the Ministry of Finance and Economic Development to accommodate the higher yields investors are demanding in order to lend to government under the P30 billion domestic debt programme.

Government is depending on the debt programme to provide the bulk of the projected P6 billion deficit for the current fiscal year. However, each of the monthly auctions conducted by the central bank to raise debt since the ceiling was raised to P30 billion last September, has underperformed with the government unable to secure the amounts it was seeking in the market.

The trend continued at the latest auction, held on May 28, but worsened as two bonds offered by the BoB witnessed zero allotment due to the central bank rejecting the bids put forward. The auction sought to raise P1.95 billion for the government, but only raised P1.03 billion with P1 billion being from the shorter-term treasury bills.

At each auction, the primary dealers, who are exclusively banks, compete by offering the yields or returns they would desire on the funds they are willing to lend to the government. Investors in the bonds are mainly pension and insurance funds who need the longer-term paper to mainly match their liabilities or investment horizons.

With inflation expected to peak at 8.5 percent this year and the government having recently suffered a credit rating downgrade, investors are pricing more risk into the debt they are willing to give to the government, leading to the pressure for higher yields on bonds.

“We are in discussions with the Ministry to allow yields to trend upwards somehow,” Caster Moseki, the BoB’s director of financial markets told journalists last week.

“Some of the yields we are seeing are not in line with what you would expect for a market with a credit standing like Botswana.

“We also have competition from other domestic corporates and external issuers in places like South Africa.

“We are

Banners

trying to reach out to external investors and it must be noted that while P30 billion looks like a lot here, for the external investors it’s a minuscule amount and it may not be appetising for them.” At the May 28 auction, the BoB received bids with yields as high as 12.25% for the 10-year bond, which resulted in zero allotment. The only bond allotted at the auction, being the six-year bond, received bids as high as 10.89%, although the BoB only allotted at six percent.

Moseki said discussions with pension and insurance funds had revealed a tightening of their ability to take up more government notes.

“We have engaged the pension funds and other investors who have said they think they are close to reaching their limits on what they can take with the government bonds,” he said.

BoB governor, Moses Pelaelo said with pension fund assets alone sitting at more than P105 billion and with more than 50% invested offshore, the sector was seen as a source of resources for government’s finances.

“Some of the issues we are experiencing with the bond programme are issues of skills within the participants, marketing and outreach programmes that we need to do.

“There’s a lot of learning that needs to be done,” he said.

The Finance Ministry is keeping an eagle eye on yields in the domestic debt programme and recently said it had noted an uptick in the fourth quarter of 2020 and the first quarter of 2021.

“Government’s long term bond rate, BW012, is on the rise, which might be worrisome for government’s intention to borrow in order to finance the budget deficit and government’s capital projects,” reads a Finance Ministry bulletin released recently.