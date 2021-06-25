Every drop: BERA wanted 50% control of supply

Botswana Oil Limited will not appeal the decision by Botswana Energy Regulatory Authority (BERA) to limit the oil company to importing and supplying only 25% of the volume of petroleum products consumed in the country.

Botswana Oil had originally applied for a licence reserving itself 50% of the market supply. Botswana Oil head of Stakeholder Relations, Matida Mmipi told BusinessWeek the company considers the 25% a good start, which will go a long way in enabling it to execute its mandate of ensuring the security of petroleum products’ supply and facilitation of citizen companies in the petroleum sector.

“Botswana Oil understands the 25% award and that the authority has adopted a phased approach to the implementation of the licence on condition that the licence is reviewed upon completion of a market study as advised by the Competition and Consumer Authority,” she said.

BERA previously rejected Botswana Oil’s application for an exclusive import licence stating that the company had failed to show the requisite financial and technical capability. At the time, BERA also stated that Botswana Oil had failed to make out a case to demonstrate the necessity of an exclusive licence.

Last week BERA announced that the decision was influenced by a new financial, technical and economic assessment in

which Botswana Oil met the financial and technical aspect of the assessment.

“The decision is not final as Botswana Oil may still appeal to the High Court within 30 days from the date of receipt of the decision if they are dissatisfied,” read the statement from BERA.

In addition, BERA said it will also give other importers a grace period to readjust their contractual obligations if any.

“BERA will engage Ministry of Mineral Resources, Green Technology and Energy to facilitate the issuing of a statutory instrument necessary for operationalising and enforcing the 25% licence granted,” the regulator stated.

Furthermore, BERA shall monitor Botswana Oil for 18 months to ensure compliance with the threshold.

Failure to comply will result in licence revocation. BERA will also engage the Competition and Consumer Authority to conduct a market survey in order to fully address competition issues emanating from Botswana Oil’s application for 50% market reservation, after which study the regulator will further reconsider the 50% market reservation for import of petroleum products applied for by Botswana Oil.