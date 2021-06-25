Francistown City mayor Godisang Radisigo PIC: KEOAGILE BONANG

FRANCISTOWN: Francistown City Council (FCC) mayor, Godisang Radisigo says the local authority will soon introduce refined by-laws and regulations meant to govern as well as protect those operating in the informal sector.

For over a decade the relationship between the council and those in the informal sector, most particularly street vendors, has not been sound.

Due to the prevailing economic factors of unemployment and rural-urban migration, there has been an influx of informal traders in the city centre rendering law and order difficult to maintain. The council has often maintained that the influx of informal traders in the city centre was contributing to crime and made the city centre look less clean as they (vendors) leave their shacks all over. The council has also accused the vendors of littering. On the other hand, the vendors have said they do not have any alternative business spaces apart from the city centre.

At times this has led to increased conflict between the formal and informal traders who occupy spaces and shopping frontages. Those in the formal sector have said that members of the informal sector are disturbing their business by occupying spaces in front of their ventures.

“We realised that the informal sector in the city was not adequately regulated due to old by-laws leading to licencing requirements that conflicted with public health laws and zoning compliance,” Radisigo said when addressing an ordinary full council

meeting this week.

“It is against this backdrop that the council came up with the informal sector by-laws of 2020 to ensure compliance to law and order, coexistence between all concerned parties and ensure the cleanliness of the city’s environment.” The mayor said the by-laws are still going through the due process for approval and will soon be put into use.

Meanwhile, the mayor said that the much-anticipated development of the central market will start during August.

A resolution made in 2004 and in line with the aspirations of the Francistown Blue Jacket Street Revitalisation Plan, recommended that the central market be leased to an independent firm for re-development. The company that won the tender to the lease for the market is called Amasa Civils.

The re-development contract was signed with a developer identified by the council through a tendering process on April 23, 2021. Site handing over to the contractor by the FCC was done on May 27, 2021.

“Preliminary designs have been discussed with the contractor. The company is currently finalising the architectural plans for considerations by the council. It is anticipated that the groundbreaking ceremony of this milestone re-development project will be held during August 2021,” Radisigo said.