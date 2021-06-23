Upskilling: Participants following proceedings at the Tshipidi mentorship session

The Botswana Stock Exchange Limited (BSE) this week hosted the second mentorship session for the Tshipidi programme, bringing in finance and corporate governance advisers to take mentors through the factors they need to consider ahead of a listing.

Established in 2019, the Tshipidi Mentorship Programme aims to groom companies that could potentially raise capital, improve governance and leverage from increased publicity through the stock market in the short to medium term.

The BSE has this year identified 13 mentees out of a total of 65 applicants in various sectors such as hospitality, financial services, property, security and energy, who are being handheld through the process of preparing for a stock exchange listing.

At this week’s session, experts included Deloitte & Touche on corporate finance, the Botswana Accountancy Oversight Committee on corporate

governance and Grant Thornton Botswana on financial and integrated reporting.

BSE CEO, Thapelo Tsheole has said the mentorship programme is a strategy to support SME access to finance and to attract listings, as the handholding will assist potential issuers to strategise, corporatise and acclimatise in order to ultimately list on the BSE.

For enrolment in the mentorship programme, the BSE requires a comprehensive company profile, certificate of incorporation as well as a cover/motivating letter. The submission is assessed by the BSE team and feedback is relayed within a stipulated time period.