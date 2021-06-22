Francistown city Mayor Godisang Radisigo

FRANCISTOWN: Plans to refurbish the old Tati Town Primary School into a new state of the art hospitality school and boutique hotel are slowly taking shape.

This is according to Francistown city Mayor Godisang Radisigo. Nearly two years ago the Francistown City Council (FCC) leased the school to local company Nepal Medical College Journal (NMCJ) International. The lease was for a period of 25 years.

The company committed to turning the facility into a modern private school, particularly a hospitality college and a boutique hotel boasting conferencing, retail and recreational facilities.

Opening a weeklong ordinary full council meeting, Radisigo said that the company has made a commitment that the facility will start operations early next year.

“The company awarded the lease has indicated that staff recruitment for the planned hospitality college and a boutique hotel will commence on July 1, 2021, and the enrollment or operations shall be in January 2022,” Radisigo told the council.

He said that due to the delays in progress of redevelopment works as

per the schedule of works initially submitted by NMCJ, the FCC has requested a revised schedule of works incorporating maintenance and construction (of the planned hospitality school) from the former.

“The revised schedule was submitted to the council on June 10, 2021,” he stated.

The Old Tati Town school was closed in 2004 and relocated from Bluetown to Gerald Estate in the same year. It was closed on account of safety reasons because it was located near a river. Once NMCJ has started operations it would pay P35,000 per month to the council as rentals.

Many will welcome news that the old school will soon be fully utilised. For years there have been amplified concerns among residents in the city that the school has become an eyesore (as it has been vandalised) and has become a haven for criminals.