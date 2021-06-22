 
Police detention likely COVID-19 spreader - PAC

PINI BOTHOKO Tuesday, June 22, 2021
Police Commissioner Keabetswe Makgophe PIC: BW PARLIAMENT
The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) fears police detentions and arrests could interfere with the government's attempts to contain the spread of COVID-19.

PAC members raised the concern at the appearance of the Botswana Police Service before the committee's meeting earlier today. Members said scores of people who violate COVID-19 protocols and other offences are arrested and detained daily, but the way the police handle them is likely to spread the virus.

PAC member and Member of Parliament (MP) for Francistown South, Wynter Mmolotsi said police apprehended people without knowing their COVID-19 statuses hence putting themselves as the police at the risk of being infected by the virus as well as risk passing the virus on to people they detained, especially that they are put in confined places.

"What are you doing to ensure people's safety during detention because there have been several complaints from members of the community surrounding this issue," he asked.

Sharing the same sentiments, Selebi-Phikwe West legislator Dithapelo Keorapetse said something should be done concerning the detentions because he recently received a complaint from a member of the public that was detained for violating COVID-19 protocols, who then a few days later tested positive of the virus. Keorapetse said the complainant was adamant to

have been infected while behind bars as there was crowding that did not allow for any social distancing.

He further stated that the issue of alleged bribes amongst some officers is believed to be exacerbating the arrests and detentions. He said it is alleged that if you fail to give them money they will detain and release one the following morning despite police cells being crowded.

Responding to members' concerns, police commissioner Keabetswe Makgophe said they are trying, by all means, to test people before detention, but in terms of the nature of their job it is always not possible. He conceded that there are chances people could be exposed to the virus, but they try by all means to provide officers with protective clothing at all times.

"Due to COVID-19, we currently only detain people who face serious offences such as murder. For other offences, we release them (detainees) with conditions to follow up. We have even scaled-down our usual operations on illegal immigrants. However, this is risky because their numbers keep on increasing hence the rise in crime incidents," Makgophe said.

News

