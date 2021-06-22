Daniel Molokwe

Kgatleng District Council (KDC) chairperson Daniel Molokwe told a full council meeting recently that the COVID-19 pandemic continues to adversely affect the district. He said the number of confirmed cases is increasing, as well as deaths.

“As of June 14, 2021, cumulative cases in Kgatleng were 4,934, with 54 deaths. We continue to experience sporadic outbreaks in workplaces and schools. The District Health Management Team (DHMT) continues to intensify health education on adherence to COVID-19 protocols and early health-seeking behaviour. Timely contact tracing and testing is sometimes a challenge due to shortage of health care workers in the district,” Molokwe said.

On the issue of progression for vaccination, he said the COVID-19 vaccination campaign is well underway in the district.

He said the success of the campaign has been attributed to the commendable collaboration between the DHMT, other government departments, NGOs and the community leadership.

“During the first cycle, which commenced on March 26, 2021, a total of 2,664 people received their first dose of the Covishield/AstraZeneca vaccine. In the second cycle of the campaign, 4,614 of our residents received the Sinovac vaccine from May 10, 2021. Administration of the second dose for both vaccines is currently ongoing. We are also pleased to inform you that Kgatleng has received a third vaccine, Pfizer, which was introduced on June 21, 2021. The vaccine has been made accessible in all areas of the district, with a total of 17 sites offering the service. The campaign is still in the first phase which targets people aged 55 years and above, and health care workers,” he said.

Meanwhile, Molokwe said since April 2021 to date, the region has experienced an increase in the number of COVID-19 cases in the schools

Banners

both at primary and secondary.

The Kgatleng council chairperson said from June 4 a total of 1,091 learners and 96 teaching and non-teaching staff members were quarantined.

“About 145 learners and 59 teaching and non-teaching staff members tested positive to COVID-19. However, 935 learners and 76 teaching and non-teaching staff members have reported back to schools. So far, the region has lost one teacher and one gatekeeper to COVID- 19. Kgatleng District Council was given 95 slots to engage temporary COVID-19 scorpions for a period of four months. All the 95 employees have been engaged and assumed duty on June 1, 2021, and are at primary schools and different council facilities,” he said.

Molokwe said the region still experiences challenges in non-compliance to COVID-19 protocols by learners, particularly after school.

He added: “They do not wear masks, do not observe social distancing and stick around shopping malls for long hours in groups before reaching home. The region is still appealing to the parents, the community at large and district leadership to continue assisting in this regard. Due to staff and learners getting into isolations and quarantines, the teaching and learning process gets affected. The fear and anxiety amongst the staff and learners persist. Measures are in place for schools to prepare work for all the learners. Kgatleng region also offers psycho-social support by counselling teachers and learners. In addition, the regional management team undertakes regular school visits to ensure teaching and learning takes place and that there is compliance to COVID-19 protocols.”