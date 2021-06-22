Steve Harvey PIC: PHATSIMO KAPENG

Government through Department of Broadcasting Services (DBS) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Steve Harvey Global (SHG) regarding facilitation of the creative industry, Mmegi has learnt.

Through the arrangement, SHG will be appointed for the provision of radio and television production services to DBS for a period of three years.

The Public Procurement and Asset Disposal Board (PPADB) Public Relations and Education Manager Charles Keikotlhae, told this publication that the existence of the MOU provides an opportunity for relationship building between SHG and government which is necessary for the successful delivery of such a strategic project for the Department.

"The Board having interrogated reasons advanced; among others, employment creation, training of the industry, revamping national studios and economic linkages to the creative industry sector, and duly satisfied that the reasons were acceptable, approved the use of Direct Procurement Method in line with PPAD Regulation 61 (1) (f) because it is considered justified in the circumstances," he said.

According to Keikotlhae, the use of Direct Procurement Method to engage SHG was because the services were considered strategic in achieving the mandate of the DBS and instrumental in coming up with procurement strategies for such services and products, which are considered key to the delivery of procuring entities’ mandate, strategic alliances are usually built, in this instance.

“There is no contract amount as there is no tender, no bid and no contract in place as yet. DBS is yet to develop an Invitation to Tender (ITT) which will state the scope of work

and how the local companies will benefit from the project,” Keikotlhae said.

According to PPADB, as a matter of procedure, following approval by the Board for DBS to use Direct Procurement Method, the procuring entity has to submit an ITT to the Board for vetting. The ITT will state the technical requirements as well as scope of work. Once the ITT is approved, the procuring entity will issue it to the supplier requesting them to submit a proposal. The proposal will be evaluated and adjudicated, the outcome of which will be award or not, depending on whether the bidder meets the technical requirements and reasonableness of the price.

“It is also worth noting that there is an opportunity for negotiations in the Direct Procurement Method as opposed to other procurement methods. The contract amount and scope of work would be known at the time of award,” he said.

Keikotlhae was responding to a questionnaire sent by this publication after Batswana especially graduates and people in the creative industry came with guns blazing expressing disappointment in the department’s decision in approving a request by DBS for direct appointment of SHG.

Meanwhile, reached for a comment on their general opinion on the appointment of SHG and the general implication on the new development, COSBOTS communications Manager Seeletso Lekgaba said they do not have a comment.