Fidelis Molao PIC: PHATSIMO KAPENG

Teachers’ unions have issued a demand letter to the Minister of Basic Education, Fidelis Molao to provide clarity on the vaccination of teachers as well as calling for the closure of schools during the winter period.

The demand letter, dated June 18, 2021, issued by Botswana Teachers Union (BTU) and Botswana Sectors of Educators Trade Union (BOSETU), states that there is overwhelming evidence that demonstrates teachers are exposed to the risk of contracting COVID-19 than anyone else across the sectors.

It reads, both infections and deaths are the highest in the teaching profession than any other sector. The unions demanded that teachers be provided with protective equipment as there is overwhelming evidence that they are at high risk.

“Despite the overwhelming empirical evidence, which demonstrates teachers have been disproportionally affected by COVI-19 and are correctly classified as frontline workers, your government has failed to provide teachers in schools with basic personal protective equipment to create a safe working environment,” read in part of the letter.

The unions said the situation is dire, and the loss of a single life, as a result of COVID-19 contracted in schools, is one too many.

They said despite public pronouncements that the vaccine has been secured for the entire population, the government has failed to indicate when it will begin vaccinating teachers.

“Our members deserve to know when government will start prioritizing their health and safety. We demand that government gives us a clear roadmap as to when teachers will start receiving their much-needed personal protective equipment and when they will

start being vaccinated. Members of Parliament who attend Parliament virtually were prioritized ahead of teachers who do not have the option of working from home,” the unions argued.

Furthermore, the teacher unions reemphasized their demand that schools be closed for the winter duration as this is the period that some flu-like symptoms escalate hence increasing the chances of COVID-19 infections.

They indicated that the closure would give a chance for the inoculation of teachers against COVID-19 before they return to schools.

They gave Molao seven days to respond to their demands.

However, in a telephonic interview yesterday, Molao had said he had not received the letter. He explained that the government is committed to safeguarding the health of teachers and would give priority to teachers once the vaccine is available.

“Right now, the vaccine, which has been supplied is not enough. We are still waiting for more deliveries. The available vaccine is just enough for those groups taking the second dose. We are expecting the vaccine at the end of this month and the beginning of next month. Once we have enough quantities for the identified groups, teachers would receive their jabs,” Molao said.

The minister said they recently held a meeting with the unions and the Ministry of Health and Wellness where the issue of vaccination was discussed.