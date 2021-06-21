David Norris PIC: KENNEDY RAMOKONE

The Botswana Federation of Public, Parastatal and Private Sector Unions (BOFEPUSU) has thrown its weight behind University of Botswana (UB) workers in their call for the dismissal of the institution’s Vice Chancellor Professor David Norris.

Last week, the University of Botswana Academic Senior Support Staff Union, (UBASSSU), University of Botswana Staff Union (UBSU) and University of Botswana Manual Workers Union jointly petitioned the Minister of Tertiary Education, Research, Science and Technology, Douglas Letsholathebe to fire Norris.

The workers union protested over issues of staff welfare and conditions of service, which they complained that they are subjected to the dustbin under the leadership of Norris.

The feud has attracted public attention with BOFEPUSU the latest organisation to comment on the matter.

The federation said it stands in solidarity with workers at UB in their protest over serious issues of staff welfare and conditions of service and supports the workers’ demand for dismissal of Norris.

“The federation notes that under the leadership of Professor David Norris, workers are subjected to poor conditions of service as their welfare is not part of his management strategy.

With regard to infrastructure and resources, there is an acute shortage of equipment, the classroom environment

is far below par, and the standard and status of the University are deteriorating to embarrassing levels. To say it is shameful is an understatement,” BOFEPUSU deputy secretary general, Ketlhalefile Motshegwa said.

He added that Norris “comes across as a unilateralist dictator, a power monger who doesn’t value the role of trade unions and workers’ representatives, hence the toxic industrial relations at the highest institution of learning in the country”.

According to the federation, Norris’ leadership credentials are defective as he is failing to provide strategic leadership, direction and good governance at the institution.

Motshegwa stated that the federation is currently working on a progressive programme to help workers at UB in the quest for democratisation of the workplace and changce of leadership to uplift the standard of the institution.

“We urge workers in other sectors to stand in solidarity with workers at the University of Botswana, for an injury to one is an injury to all,” he said.