Kgatleng Land Board briefed the media last week PIC: PHATSIMO KAPENG

Even though they admit that their colleagues at Oodi Sub Land Board erred in approving the change of land use for over 100 landowners, Kgatleng Land Board is yet to ‘punish’ anyone.

The revelation was made by the Kgatleng Land Board chairperson, Esther Serati at a press briefing called to address issues raised by landowners, who recently petitioned President Mokgweetsi Masisi.

This is so though the Land Board, which says it is still studying an audit report, has already written to beneficiaries of the change of land use calling on them to show cause as to why the same should not be revoked. One client who was holding on to their change of land use has already lost a case at the Land Tribunal and he is now awaiting the yellow monster.

“In discharging its duties, the Kgatleng Land Board cannot abdicate its legally given rights to effectively manage land and equitably allocate it.

It will continue to consider all matters on their own merits and to decide accordingly without fear of precedence or undue favour, especially where there is a possibility of perpetuating illegalities. The Sub Land Board is also a creature of stature and has functions within which it operates. Persons aggrieved by the decision of the Land Board are at liberty to appeal to the courts,” she said.

Serati said the spate of inappropriately sanctioned change of land use of agricultural land within the area of jurisdiction of the Oodi Sub Land Board has the potential of leading to unregulated, unplanned and incongruous development of settlements; which will in time prove to be costly to service and maintain by the

government hence they embarked on an internal audit, to both determine the extent of the problem, and the application of relevant regulations and processes. She said it was on this basis that they instituted a moratorium on the consideration of a change of use of agricultural land to non-agricultural uses within the Oodi Sub Land Board jurisdiction.

“Planning will be non-existent if no development plans are followed. If development is only dictated by the public, then the process of planning principles will be violated. Food security is threatened by reducing the already scarce productive agricultural land that exists in the country,” she said.

Serati further said currently, Kgatleng Land Board has a waiting list of 179,058 applications, of which 112,353 are in the Oodi Sub Land Board list, which represents 62% of the total requests. This list is increasing daily, and it is an irrefutable fact that all Batswana deserve to be allocated residential land. Given this situation, it is therefore in the best interests of the Kgatleng Land Board to prudently manage the finite land resource and balance competing land demands.

Meanwhile, the petitioners have since decided to explore other avenues, which include reporting senior government officials to the police for neglecting their duties; reporting to the Ombudsman to look into the issue, engaging Members of Parliament through their All Parties Caucus, as well as seeking intervention from Ntlo ya Dikgosi as well as instituting legal proceedings.