Kamoso Africa

Distribution giant, Kamoso Africa chief executive officer, (CEO) Ian Dewar has been suspended while chief financial officer (CFO) Wilfred Mwiwa resigned following revelations that the company has lost P25 million. According to sources, the CFO resigned before the board could suspend him pending investigation for possible money laundering against him.

The Directorate of Intelligence and Security Services (DIS) is alleged to be investigating Mwiwa after suspicion that he had been colluding with others to cook the books while stealing from the company for about five years now.

“After the CEO was suspended, the CFO resigned before the board could expel him. The CEO has since gone to South Africa,” a source said.

According to the source, the DIS has since opened investigations and a criminal case is expected to be instituted against Mwiwa who is Kenyan.

The Kamoso Africa Group head of Human Resources, Seabe Ratsoma, confirmed the suspension and resignation. “We can only confirm that the CEO was suspended and that the CFO resigned. We shall release a full statement after receiving the information from the

Banners

board tomorrow (Monday),” she said.

Kamoso is one of Southern Africa’s leading manufacturing, supply and distribution companies. Their product range consists of fast-moving consumer goods, pharmaceuticals, liquor, building materials and equipment.

They source and distribute both local and international brands, from groceries to beverages and personal care throughout the region.

Kamoso’s Builders Mart and Liquorama segments are market leaders in DIY and off-premise beverage sales, respectively with a combined 90-plus retail outlets. Operating six manufacturing facilities, 11 warehouses, and a fleet of over 100 delivery vehicles, the FMCG segment supplies value-for-money consumer goods in Botswana, South Africa and Zambia. Kamoso’s Mediland affiliate is one of the leading suppliers of medical products in Botswana.

Notable shareholders include Ramachandran Ottapathu of Choppies and Botswana Development Corporation amongst others.