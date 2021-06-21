Parents threatened to close Oodi Primary School over the appalling state of toilets in 2019

The infestation of bats in classrooms and teachers’ quarters amongst the majority of primary schools countrywide remains an eyesore and a health hazard.

The concern was raised by Public Accounts Committee member and Member of Parliament for Mochudi East, Mabuse Pule during the appearance of the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development before the committee. Pule highlighted that bats continue to compromise the health of learners, teachers and their families. He said the lack of regular maintenance in many primary schools remains a concern as priority is mostly given to junior schools.

“Our primary schools are poorly looked after and haunted by bat plagues posing a health risk to learners and teachers,” he said. “Dikolo di a nkga ke bo mmamanthwane. What are you doing in responding to this crisis because bats have been living in school ceilings and many government houses for years?”

Pule said he has learnt that bats are amongst the list of protected species in Botswana hence could not be killed. He said apparently there is a way in which they are supposed to be trailed, but schools have tried yet they keep on returning to their hiding places inside classroom ceilings.

“Do you have any plans to maintain all primary schools countrywide to the level that is acceptable? This is a serious concern because teachers complain about it in every meeting. I have tried to plead with regional education officers and education directors, but they failed to give me a straight answer,” he said. Furthermore, Pule said a number of primary schools have old pit latrines that are another

health hazard. He added the pit toilets can also pose a risk of injury to learners as they continue to use them despite having modern lavatories.

“Some learners continue to relieve themselves in those old abandoned toilets. The majority of these toilets are closed with bricks which the learners continue to move aside to relieve themselves hence posing a risk of injury amongst themselves,” Pule said.

Bobonong legislator, Taolo Lucas shared the same sentiments as Pule. Lucas said the bat plague in most of the primary schools remains a concern and poses a serious health hazard to learners.

Responding to members’ concerns, the Ministry’s permanent secretary, Molefi Keaja conceded that primary schools are in a state of disrepair. He said the extent to which they can be maintained is also a function of the availability of funds.

“I agree with you that a majority of our schools are in a bad state and need to be repaired. For the current financial year, we have a budget of P140 million that is going to look at schools’ maintenance,” Keaja said. Keaja revealed that there have been discussions surrounding some technologies that could be used in responding to the bat plague. He promised that the Ministry was doing all what it could to find a permanent solution to the problem. Keaja admitted that the majority of primary schools were in a bad state, hence the budget will focus on primary schools’ maintenance.