 
Banners
Banners

Latest News

Teachers’ unions have issued a demand letter to the Minister of ...
The Botswana Federation of Public, Parastatal and Private Sector Union...
Even though they admit that their colleagues at Oodi Sub Land Board er...
Distribution giant, Kamoso Africa chief executive officer, (CEO) Ian D...
Banners
Banners
  1. The Monitor
  2. News
  3. A1 Highway Overspeeding Troubles Police

A1 Highway Overspeeding Troubles Police

PINI BOTHOKO Monday, June 21, 2021
A1 Road PIC: KENNEDY RAMOKONE
Overspeeding on highways has been singled out as the leading cause of fatal accidents as drivers’ attitudes remain a concern.

Police say motorists’ attitude towards key road safety issues such as overspeeding, overtaking risk, and drink and driving remain a major road safety concern. Dibete Police Station commander, superintendent Meshack Ranku told The Monitor the most common cause of road traffic accidents along the A1 Road is overspeeding.

Ranku added they have established that the majority of young drivers have a habit of excessive speeding on highway risking other people’s lives. He added that young drivers like to compete on the roads and overtake unnecessarily risking other motorists’ lives.

“Majority of road accidents occur due to overspeeding. Last Friday only we charged 10 motorists for overspeeding along A1 Road. On Saturday, nine motorists were also charged for overspeeding and one was charged for driving without a driver’s licence. Drivers speed because it’s a habit while some speed claiming it’s because they fall behind in their daily schedules, they would claim they were rushing somewhere,” he said.

He stated that speeding vastly increases the chance of a collision resulting in injuries or death. Furthermore, Ranku said the driver of a speeding vehicle has less time to react to road hazards giving an example of road accidents in which motorists hit cattle sleeping on the

Banners
road.

“If one drives at a minimal speed he or she can react to a hazard on time because the vehicle itself needs more distance to come to a controlled stop. We always sensitise motorists on road safety during road campaigns, but it is important that people change their behaviour on the roads,” he said. Ranku raised concern over the ignorance of road signs stating that motorists do not obey road signs and speed limits. He stated that some of the accidents could be easily avoided if road users could exercise patience and pay more attention to road traffic signs and regulations.

However, Ranku further stated that COVID-19 restrictions might have contributed a lot to the reduction in fatal accidents along A1 road because they are quite minimal. He further expressed concern over large numbers of people who always want to travel beyond the set national curfew hours. “We continue to encounter a number of people who advance various reasons every evening to try and travel after the fall of the curfew. This Friday we charged six people for violating curfew at the Dibete roadblock. On Saturday, 15 more people were charged for violating curfew time restrictions,” Ranku said.

Subscribe to



News

Banners

Subscribe to

Banners ?>

Have a story?

Selefu

Le rona re batla go ipona

Latest Frontpages

Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper
Banners
Adana Escort Adıyaman Escort Afyon Escort Ağrı Escort Aksaray Escort Amasya Escort Ankara Escort Antalya Escort Antep Escort Ardahan Escort Artvin Escort Aydın Escort Balıkesir Escort Bartın Escort Batman Escort Bayburt Escort Bilecik Escort Bingöl Escort Bitlis Escort Bolu Escort Burdur Escort Bursa Escort Çanakkale Escort Çankırı Escort Çorum Escort Denizli Escort Diyarbakır Escort Düzce Escort Edirne Escort Erzincan Escort Elazığ Escort Erzurum Escort Eskişehir Escort Giresun Escort Gümüşhane Escort Hakkari Escort Hatay Escort Iğdır Escort Isparta Escort İskenderun Escort İstanbul Escort İzmir Escort İzmit Escort Karabük Escort Karaman Escort Kars Escort Kastamonu Escort Kayseri Escort Kıbrıs Escort Kırıkkale Escort Kırklareli Escort Kırşehir Escort Kilis Escort Kocaeli Escort Konya Escort Kütahya Escort Malatya Escort Manisa Escort Maraş Escort Mardin Escort Mersin Escort Muğla Escort Muş Escort Nevşehir Escort Niğde Escort Ordu Escort Osmaniye Escort Rize Escort Sakarya Escort Samsun Escort Siirt Escort Sinop Escort Sivas Escort Şırnak Escort Tekirdağ Escort Tokat Escort Trabzon Escort Tunceli Escort Urfa Escort Uşak Escort Van Escort Yalova Escort Yozgat Escort Zonguldak Escort Alaçatı Escort Aliağa Escort Alsancak Escort Bornova Escort Buca Escort Çeşme Escort Çiğli Escort Gaziemir Escort Karşıyaka Escort fethiye escort iskenderun escort iskenderun escort iskenderun escort iskenderun escort iskenderun escort