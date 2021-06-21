A1 Road PIC: KENNEDY RAMOKONE

Overspeeding on highways has been singled out as the leading cause of fatal accidents as drivers’ attitudes remain a concern.

Police say motorists’ attitude towards key road safety issues such as overspeeding, overtaking risk, and drink and driving remain a major road safety concern. Dibete Police Station commander, superintendent Meshack Ranku told The Monitor the most common cause of road traffic accidents along the A1 Road is overspeeding.

Ranku added they have established that the majority of young drivers have a habit of excessive speeding on highway risking other people’s lives. He added that young drivers like to compete on the roads and overtake unnecessarily risking other motorists’ lives.

“Majority of road accidents occur due to overspeeding. Last Friday only we charged 10 motorists for overspeeding along A1 Road. On Saturday, nine motorists were also charged for overspeeding and one was charged for driving without a driver’s licence. Drivers speed because it’s a habit while some speed claiming it’s because they fall behind in their daily schedules, they would claim they were rushing somewhere,” he said.

He stated that speeding vastly increases the chance of a collision resulting in injuries or death. Furthermore, Ranku said the driver of a speeding vehicle has less time to react to road hazards giving an example of road accidents in which motorists hit cattle sleeping on the

road.

“If one drives at a minimal speed he or she can react to a hazard on time because the vehicle itself needs more distance to come to a controlled stop. We always sensitise motorists on road safety during road campaigns, but it is important that people change their behaviour on the roads,” he said. Ranku raised concern over the ignorance of road signs stating that motorists do not obey road signs and speed limits. He stated that some of the accidents could be easily avoided if road users could exercise patience and pay more attention to road traffic signs and regulations.

However, Ranku further stated that COVID-19 restrictions might have contributed a lot to the reduction in fatal accidents along A1 road because they are quite minimal. He further expressed concern over large numbers of people who always want to travel beyond the set national curfew hours. “We continue to encounter a number of people who advance various reasons every evening to try and travel after the fall of the curfew. This Friday we charged six people for violating curfew at the Dibete roadblock. On Saturday, 15 more people were charged for violating curfew time restrictions,” Ranku said.