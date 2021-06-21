Police

FRANCISTOWN: Police in Tonota are investigating a case in which a man is suspected of murdering his girlfriend and allegedly hung himself.

According to the Tonota Police Station commander, Oteng Ngada the incident happened at Mabesekwa village on Wednesday afternoon.

“The suspect, aged 27, allegedly murdered his 21-year-old girlfriend on Wednesday afternoon when the woman visited him after she knocked off from work at Ipelegeng.

We suspect that after the girlfriend arrived at her boyfriend and father of their five-month-old baby’s place, a misunderstanding erupted, which led to him killing her and then hanging himself with a wire on the rafters of his one-room. We found the woman lying dead in the room with a wire fastened around her neck,” Ngada said.

He added they have gathered information that the man may have murdered his girlfriend over child maintenance. “People close to the woman have told us that the woman was complaining that her boyfriend was not taking care of the child. So, we

suspect that this issue may have caused the misunderstanding that led to what happened. The police discovered what transpired after the woman’s mother, who was taking care of the deceased’s child while she was at work, became worried after she did not return from Ipelegeng,” Ngada narrated.

He said the woman’s mother then informed the police, who later went to the boyfriend’s place and found their two bodies.

The senior police officer pleaded with members of the public not to resort to violence whenever they have social problems, but seek help from the police, elders, and social workers, amongst others.

He advised: “Killing others then taking your life does not solve any problem. Instead, it compounds the woes of people who are left behind. In the current case, the child is now parentless and may suffer because of what happened.”