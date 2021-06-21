Keabetswe Makgophe PIC: KENNEDY RAMOKONE

Interpol, the global police body, has raised concern at the alarming cybercrime rate within Southern African Development Community (SADC) countries.

Interpol’s worries were relayed by secretary general (SG), Jurgen Stock, when delivering remarks at the just-ended SADC Chiefs of Police Sub-Committee (CPSC) of the Inter-State Defence and Security Committee (ISDSC) meeting. The three-day gathering was held at Avani Hotel in Gaborone last week.

Stock said it was clear cybercriminals were becoming more ambitious and sophisticated taking advantage of increased security vulnerabilities to steal data, generate profits and cause disruption. He stated that the increased online dependency for people around the world has also created new opportunities.

“Cybercriminals are developing and boosting their attacks at an alarming pace, exploiting the fear and uncertainty caused by the unstable social and economic situation created by COVID-19,” Stock said.

He added the rise in cyber attacks escalated under the COVID-19 pandemic with criminals taking advantage of people working from home and targeting major institutions.

However, Stock revealed that Interpol remains committed to designing a plan that will enhance its involvement in building cyber response capacity in the region and avoid duplication in operational work.

“Last year December, Interpol issued an orange notice following an increased risk of fake COVID-19 vaccines being distributed by illicit networks,” he said. “Interpol was then contacted by South African authorities and intercepted a suspect with a

Banners

large quantity of counterfeit masks and 400 illicit unregistered COVID-19 vaccines and arrested a number of persons.”

Furthermore, Stock revealed that following the attacks, Interpol managed to support Pretoria National Central Bureaus with the publication of public notice and outreach to its global network, which leads to the distribution of criminal network in the sale of counterfeit masks and distribution of false vaccines in South Africa.

He further stated that online impersonation of government officials during lockdown was a particular concern and phenomena Interpol has seen this year in Southern Africa.

For his part, the outgoing Southern African Regional Police Chiefs Co-operation Organisation (SARPCCO) chairperson, police commissioner Keabetswe Makgophe said given the urgent need to operationalise the cybercrime centre of excellence project and considering the current resource limitations, he managed to engage the SG on possible support to fully implement the project.

“The SG re-iterated Interpol’s commitment towards achieving the objective of this important centre.

We also had the opportunity to discuss the development of a regional counter-terrorism centre in the region concerning insurgency,” Makgophe said.

“The SG further implored on us as a region to take advantage of the already existing Interpol counter-terrorism capabilities through its regional counter-terrorism node for Eastern and Southern Africa.”