Botswana is yet to overcome the enormous challenge of providing quality life to remote area dwellers. Public Accounts Committee (PAC) member, Taolo Lucas made the remarks at the ongoing PAC hearings. Lucas was commenting on the address made by the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development recently.

“To this end, the government has been preaching the ‘leaving no-one-behind’ promise, but it looks like this section of the population remains very disadvantaged, something that needs immediate attention,” he said. “When you look into all indicators whether job creation, housing, health, education, telecommunication, roads to mention but a few it looks like these remain marginalised.” Lucas stated that social provision has generally been unable to make a significant impact on poverty reduction amongst a majority of Batswana, especially those living in rural and remote areas. Lucas, who is also the Member of Parliament for Bobonong, added that there has been a remote area development policy that has existed for over 20 years. However, he said, it does not look like there is qualitative improvement in the quality of the lives of remote dwellers.

“What are you doing differently with the transformation strategy that you are proposing now and going forward. Is there anything special that you are doing in making sure that these people are not left behind as per your principle and assertion?” Lucas asked. He also raised another concern over children’s socio-economic rights, especially the right to shelter, clothing, health and education covered by the Children’s Act of 2009. He questioned the Ministry’s efforts towards making sure they follow and establish whether they have those socio-economic rights.

“Are you able to audit this legislation against what is happening on the ground because that is the important part in making sure that children are not left behind. Do you have officers handling the implementation of this act? I am saying

this because it looks like you are faced with shortage of workers to implement this legislation against its performance on the ground,” he said.

In response to Lucas’ concerns, the Ministry’s permanent secretary, Molefi Keaja said progress was being made amongst their 70 settlements in the seven districts countrywide in terms of roads, infrastructure, education and health.

“For example, there is a lot that is being done in Ghanzi District to improve the lives of its people. In terms of the policy that has been in existence for more than 20 years, we are currently in the process of reviewing Rural Area Development Programme (RADP) policy, a consultant has been identified and we are hopeful that soon they will advise us accordingly,” he said.

Keaja added it is not like nothing is being done concerning the ‘leaving no-one-behind’ principle. He stated that through this principle the government ensures that everyone is part of the mainstream of socio-economic development.

Keaja said in terms of the adequacy of staff to ensure the implementation of the Children’s Act, he admitted that the ministry is currently faced with shortage of social workers, but they were doing the best they can with their limited human resource.

“We have also been engaging other non-stake actors like NGOs for assistance. We also have some structures like the children’s committees at district level that are helpful, but I want to acknowledge that it is not adequate because we are constraint,” Keaja said. “The current establishment of social workers are over-stretched with other issues and assignments that they are currently handling.”