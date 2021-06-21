Botswana post offices

BotswanaPost has introduced a new offering, the Virtual Post Box (VPB), geared towards enhancing the traditional post box, promising the provision of postal services in an efficient and cost-effective manner.

The VPB offers customers the opportunity to register their mobile phone numbers to be used as their designated Postal Box number to receive mail and related services from BotswanaPost.

The customer’s mobile phone number will be linked to a post office of their choice for mail delivery. Furthermore, the customer also has a choice to opt for a home or office delivery.

This is a departure from the commonly known old-style postal box characterised by the uniquely addressable, lockable box located on the premises of a Post Office station. Post Office boxes are rented by individuals or by businesses on an annual basis and the cost of rent varies depending on the type of box (Private, Individual etc).

This offering is of value, especially to small, medium and micro enterprises (SMMEs) as it provides them with the capacity to operate as one-stop shops. The VPB places clients at the forefront of technology, resulting in the reliability of unmatched customer service.

“The unique development of the Virtual Post Box fits into our strategy of bringing services

Banners

to our customers with ease.

The service comes in at a time when the world is still dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic and ensuring we operate within the prescribed health protocols. This has necessitated transformation into the digital space,” chief commercial officer, Clifford Lekoko said.

“The VPB is in line with our mission of ‘providing affordable convenience through high quality profitable postal and diversified products and services’, where we leverage on technology as a major business sustainability anchor in the face of diminishing traditional postal business.

This will facilitate and enable e-commerce for the diverse market we serve as it gives the customer power in terms of cost and tracking of one’s mail,” general manager courier and mail business, Tumelo Mereyotlhe.

The new service will offer customers a smart and convenient way to manage their postal mail remotely. It is more affordable compared to the normal postal box, saves customers time to visit the postal branch due to mail incoming notifications and gives customers an opportunity to re-direct mail to their current location.