Inside Chellz Kitchen

The Chellz kitchen Experience proves to get more and more exciting with every session. We recently hosted a group of gents at Drad Boxing Gym. It was our first gents only session and it was a smash hit. In the past we have had a couple of gentlemen register but it has not been very common.

This is what encouraged us to go about hosting a gents only session at Drad Boxing Gym. We believe that the kitchen is a space for men and women, an amazing space that brings family and friends together over food. We chose to pair the day with a Boxing101 fundamentals crash course which was instructed by non other than Fresh Prince (RB2 The Last Lap) an avid Boxer and Health & Wellness enthusiast.

The guys arrived and we got straight into it, they familiarised themselves with their cooking stations marked by their personalised aprons. We did the kitchens introductions before handing over to Prince who led them into the boxing ring.

In half an hour they went through the A, B, C’s of boxing and stepped back into the kitchen for an exciting first dish, Surprise Beignets .They look a lot like a small Legwinya but they are not. As well as Goloyok which is the original name for the ubiquitous Cantonese Chinese dish – sweet and sour pork.

So what does the name Goloyok mean?

In Cantonese, ’yok’ means ‘meat’. ’Golo’ is an onomatopoeia, a sound that one supposedly makes when one is salivating. There are two theories to this strange name: One is that when a general was first served this dish, he loved the smell so much that he could not stop salivating. The other theory is that the word ’golo’ is actually a misrepresentation of the original name which sounds the same: ’ancient’. Which infers this is actually an ’ancient recipe’.

The different participants arrived with different feelings towards being in the kitchen, but through the inevitable competition, laughs and jabs thrown (both in the ring and the kitchen ), we created some amazing dishes which where tasted by the crowd of boxers who came to support our session. This added a different dynamic to the class. The feedback from the panel was that we outdid ourselves and this was great encouragement for all the cooks.

Visit the Chellzkitchen page on Facebook to find the dessert recipe prepared along side the Goloyok. I encourage you as always to give both a try and share

your dish with us. These dishes may have complicated names (Nothing Google did not help us with) but they are far more simple to create than to pronounce.

Goloyok

Ingredients

Sweet and Sour Sauce-

1/4 Cup honey

3 Tbls rice vinegar

2 Tsp All joy soy sauce

1.5 Tbls Rhodes tomato paste

0.5 Tbls Maizena corn flour

4 Tbls water

Pork-

Pork tenderloin cubes

1/2 Tsp salt

1/4 Tsp black pepper

7 Tbls Bokomo cake flour

4 Tbls Maizena corn flour

1 large egg

Vegetable oil for frying

1 tsp minced garlic

1/2 cup chopped white onions

1/2 cup chopped red bell pepper

1/2 chopped green bell pepper

Handful of pineapple chunk sized pieces

Sliced green onion

Sesame seeds

Instructions

In a medium-sized bowl, combine sweet and sour sauce ingredients, honey, rice vinegar, soy sauce, and tomato paste. Set aside.

In a small bowl combine the corn flower and water.

Season pork with salt and pepper.

In a shallow dish mix together flour and corn four.

In a separate shallow dish add eggs and whisk.

Batter each piece of pork by coating it with the flour mixture, then dip in the whisked egg, then a final coat in the flour mixture.

In a pot or medium sized pan, heat oil over medium-high heat. Once the oil is hot work in batches, adding the battered pork and frying until golden brown and pork is cooked through, about five to seven minutes.

Transfer pork to a sheet pan and drain on paper towels. Fry the next batch.

Discard the oil from pan and carefully wipe the inside of the pan with paper towels to clean.

Heat pan over medium-high heat and add in one tablespoon oil.

Once the oil is hot add the garlic and onions, stir-fry for 30 seconds.

Add in the red and green bell peppers, and stir-fry for one minute.

Add in the pineapple and stir-fry for one minute.

Add in the pork and the sweet and sour sauce, stir to combine and allow the sauce to come to a boil. Stir the corn flour slurry and then add it to the pan, stirring constantly until the sauce thickens, 60 seconds. Mix the ingredients with the sauce to coat the pork.

Garnish the sweet and sour pork with green onions and sesame seeds and serve over rice or noodles