Last week we started a two-part reflection and critique on the proposed Penal Code amendment as presented by the Minister of Justice, Defense and Security. In a recent Government Gazette, it was provided that a draft Bill will be presented to the National Assembly, by the Minister of Defence, Justice and Security. The proposed bill contains an amendment to the Penal Code.

The object of the Bill as outlined in the Gazette are to enhance penalties for sexual offences; to provide for compensation of sexual offences; and to criminalise false allegations of sexual offences.

In the initial discussion of this proposed Bill, we considered the first two objects of the Bill, being the enhancement of penalties for sexual crimes, as well as the provisions for compensation to survivors of sexual violence. In summary, the need for stiffer penalties for sexual crimes is undeniable. Further, compensation to survivors is an issue which demands extensive community engagement, as compensation itself may or may not represent what a survivor sees as justice.

The third object of the proposed amendment Bill is the criminalisation of false allegations of sexual offences. That is the subject of this reflection.

As a starting point, criminalisation as a concept, in general has the effect of closing certain behaviours out of being protected. Criminalization, being the process by which certain behaviors become crimes and certain individuals become criminals. It is a multifaceted phenomenon which makes use of criminal laws and provisions in other types of laws, to attack.

The second to consider in the intended legislative reform is the actual reporting rate of sexual violence incidents or cases in Botswana, as well as the conviction rate, and the status of women in the society, which affects the ways in which they engage with law enforcement, or their justice seeking behaviours. According to international reports, not more than 30% of cases of violence are reported. That means only one in three sexual violence victims has the strength, and everything else it takes, to file a complaint which will become a case following investigations. Seventy percent of women, after being assaulted sexually, continue to live with the shadow and burden of the assault on them, without reporting. Globally, sexual assault and rape are among the least reported cases. In some cases, the psycho-social costs of reporting a rape case or sexual assault play a role in a victim or survivor’s decision-making process.

These costs are often highest among the victims who will almost always be rejected by their social and professional circles if they report their victimisation, and among those for whom the rejection is likely to be more costly. These costs are heightened by factors such as the victim’s education and income, their relationship to the assailant and other considerations of how the attack happened and who the attacker is. Further, the psychosocial impact of sexual crime influences whether or not a woman reports. The insidious myths and prejudices related to being a rape victim often result in guilt and shame, which make women hesitant to report.

In Botswana, the conviction rate of perpetrators

Banners

of sexual violence crimes is embarrassingly low. “Embarrassingly” because rape is such a big problem in our country, yet the attention that is placed on it, is not reflective of the extent of the problem itself. This is the invariable result of the cultural, social and political landscape of the country and the society in it. Factors such as the decline in the numbers of charges made, as well as the decline in the numbers of completed prosecutions are to be included here. Of course the nature and effect of sexual offending have always presented a distinctive set of evidentiary and perceptual challenges for prosecutors.

Many times, the crime is committed in private without witnesses. This renders the determination of the issues central to the case assessment to the judicial officer hearing the matter. Proving not only that the victim did not consent, but also that the perpetrator did not reasonably believe that he or she consented is something that has to unequivocally be presented to the judge by a prosecutor. This evidence is in the backdrop of societal flawed stereotypes about drunk women, previous consensual sexual activity between the parties, and others, which are often perceived as removing the woman’s right to refuse consent.

Before a law such as this one is implemented or enacted, there is a dire need to first of all prioritise the needs and interests of those who have been victimised through sexual assault, including through reformation of the practice of how sexual assault and rape cases are tried. The merits-based approach of considering the evidence and prospects of success has to be employed contextually, ensuring that the survivor is protected, to encourage other survivors to possibly trust law enforcement enough, to come forward when they have been victimised themselves.

The enactment of such a law would further be extremely regressive. Iit is a move against the international shift to protect survivors who for many years were unable to speak and as time has passed and after they have processed are able to come forward and speak out about the violence they suffered at the hands of men.

Finally, the likelihood of a person falsely reporting a sexual violence crime is very low. However, this law could create a lacuna through which perpetrators who have not been convicted, would continue to violate the victim/survivors. The danger in this is that the reporting rate will most unvaryingly plunge, and women in Botswana would not feel encouraged to report crimes against them.

It is, in my opinion, important for that object of the Bill to be struck out; and instead, for government to take a real step in ensuring the protection of sexual assault victims instead.