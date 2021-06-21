I had a busy day today. On vacation, the last thing I want to do is be writing an article. I want to enjoy time with my family and have big exciting plans for tomorrow which really need me to go to bed early tonight. At almost midnight and completely exhausted, I want to sleep. Yet, I made a commitment to write this article every week. Therefore, week after week, regardless of where I am, how I feel, or how busy I am, for years now I write this article. Why do I do that? There are two main reasons.

The first reason is because it is my weekly prayer that something I say will encourage someone. I have found such guidance in God’s word and such truth in Jesus Christ. My prayer in sacrificially giving of my time each week to write this is that it will help guide someone to Jesus, the Bible, and ultimately a more abundant life. On that point, if you do read these articles and they do encourage you, it would mean so much to me to hear from you. Email me at askthaba@gmail.com or inbox me on Talking with the Thabas on Facebook and share something I have said that has encouraged you over the many years writing. I would be so grateful to hear from you! The second reason is the one I want to spend more time on today. Here is a verse I learned a long time ago. God frequently brings it to mind every time I am tempted to back out of a commitment. Psalms 15:4 says the righteous man keeps his word EVEN WHEN IT HURTS. Can you imagine how different our country would be if everyone followed this verse? When people made a promise, they kept it. Picture your day.

Think about the promises you made. Think about the promises people made to you. How many people have disappointed you? How many people have you disappointed simply because you didn’t keep your word?

Every day, I hear excuses. “I know I SAID I would call – but I got tired.” Keep your word! Even if it hurts! “I know I said I would come to your house/office today, but I got busy.” Keep your word! Even if it hurts!

“I know when I made this business deal, I promised to deliver by xxx date, but we got other jobs and spread ourselves too thin so we won’t manage.” Keep your word even if it hurts! I recently worked with a painter who impressed me. He made a promise to me when he entered our house that he would not take another painting job until he was done at our home. Having had experience with YEARS of contractors who love to make big promises and seem to ALWAYS under deliver, I had my doubts. This man has kept his word! WOW! I will not only use him again and again on any painting project I have, but I would highly recommend him. IT is so rare that I can say that these days because sadly so many do not keep their word. As soon as something better rolls in, their promises become yesterday’s news. The excuses roll off the tongue faster than a cheetah chases an antelope! They are not people of integrity! They

do NOT keep their word even if it hurts! Should we dare discuss the infamous promises of a politician running for office? How many promises are made? How many promises are kept? This should BOTHER US! Why do we NOT keep our word, even when it hurts? What motivates the person who DOES keep their word even when it hurts?

“For all God’s promises are “Yes” in him. And so through him we can say “Amen,” to the glory of God”. 2 Corinthians 1:20; I have a Heavenly Father who loved me so much that He sent His son to die for me. He has become my Savior and my best friend and made some REALLY BIG PROMISES for my life. When I read the scripture, there are promises about nearly every area of my life. I became a follower of Jesus deciding to surrender my will to follow Him over 30 years ago. In that time, NOT ONE SINGLE time has He disappointed me. Not one time was His promise broken! 2 Corinthians 1:20 states we can trust in Him to keep His word. Therefore, if I truly have His Spirit living in me, wouldn’t it be natural that He would convict me to be as trustworthy as He is? If I have truly surrendered my will to His, wouldn’t it make sense that even if I am tired and weak, He is strong. Even if I am tempted to get more money by lying, I would trust Him to be my provider. Even if I am tempted to make decisions which are selfish and hurt others, I would remember how good it feels to be loved and choose to love others. Today I want to challenge you to begin to be mindful of the importance of your word! The righteous man keeps his word EVEN IF IT HURTS. If this is hard for you, take a long look within your heart and ask yourself if you have truly experienced the faithful commitment of a relationship with a Heavenly Father who has never broken a promise to you. I can testify He won’t disappoint you. Taste and see that His promises are all yes and amen in Christ!

*Ashley Thaba is a popular motivational speaker, family building facilitator, author and Producer of the hit TV show, Talking with the Thabas, which has strengthened thousands of marriages and helped countless families become stronger. Learn more about her work at www.ashleythaba.com or view her work on her YouTube channel: Ashley Thaba. You can buy three of her books: Dive In, Making Marriages Fun, and Conquering the Giants on her website. Email her at askthaba@gmail.com or follow her on Facebook: Talking with the Thabas.