One of Kalafi Medical Centre PIC: PHATSIMO KAPENG

One of the fastest-growing youth-owned companies in the country, Kalafhi Medical Centre will this week go on a roadshow to conduct medical checkups on the elderly and underprivileged.

Dr Matlhogonolo Mongwa founded the centre in March 2018 in Gaborone through sheer hard work and commitment, establishing four clinics and pharmacies in the capital city.

“In line with our ethos of making healthcare accessible to all and bridging the inequality gap, Kalafhi will embark on a roadshow to perform medical exams for the elderly and underprivileged in Botswana,” Mongwa said.

This roadshow is scheduled to commence tomorrow (Tuesday) in Kanye. The medical examinations will include but are not limited to eyesight, hearing, blood sugar, hypertension and other physical exams.

After Kanye, the roadshow will move on to Jwaneng, Kang, Werda, Hukuntsi, Tsabong and Gaborone. This is the first phase that will take about 10 days, Mongwa explained.

The second phase north

of Dibete will take place sometime in August at places to be communicated in due course. “We will be sending out a team comprising a doctor, two nurses and two health assistants. This will be a costly trip, but we are committed to taking our services to the people.”

She added that her clinic is committed to improving the livelihoods of the community. “The reason why we targeted the elderly is that in terms of chronic diseases they are the most affected.”

Meanwhile, Kalafhi Medical Centre is expected to open a hospital at Fairgrounds Mall, Gaborone in October this year. One of its commitments, Mongwa said, is to give either subsidised or pro-bono assistance to the elderly population.