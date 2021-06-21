 
Banners
Banners

Latest News

Teachers’ unions have issued a demand letter to the Minister of ...
The Botswana Federation of Public, Parastatal and Private Sector Union...
Even though they admit that their colleagues at Oodi Sub Land Board er...
Distribution giant, Kamoso Africa chief executive officer, (CEO) Ian D...
Banners
Banners
  1. The Monitor
  2. Business
  3. Charity Begins With Kalafhi Roadshow

Charity Begins With Kalafhi Roadshow

PAULINE DIKUELO Monday, June 21, 2021
Borolong Mouwane, One of Kalafi Medical Centre PIC: PHATSIMO KAPENG
One of the fastest-growing youth-owned companies in the country, Kalafhi Medical Centre will this week go on a roadshow to conduct medical checkups on the elderly and underprivileged.

Dr Matlhogonolo Mongwa founded the centre in March 2018 in Gaborone through sheer hard work and commitment, establishing four clinics and pharmacies in the capital city.

“In line with our ethos of making healthcare accessible to all and bridging the inequality gap, Kalafhi will embark on a roadshow to perform medical exams for the elderly and underprivileged in Botswana,” Mongwa said.

This roadshow is scheduled to commence tomorrow (Tuesday) in Kanye. The medical examinations will include but are not limited to eyesight, hearing, blood sugar, hypertension and other physical exams.

After Kanye, the roadshow will move on to Jwaneng, Kang, Werda, Hukuntsi, Tsabong and Gaborone. This is the first phase that will take about 10 days, Mongwa explained.

The second phase north

Banners
of Dibete will take place sometime in August at places to be communicated in due course. “We will be sending out a team comprising a doctor, two nurses and two health assistants. This will be a costly trip, but we are committed to taking our services to the people.”

She added that her clinic is committed to improving the livelihoods of the community. “The reason why we targeted the elderly is that in terms of chronic diseases they are the most affected.”

Meanwhile, Kalafhi Medical Centre is expected to open a hospital at Fairgrounds Mall, Gaborone in October this year. One of its commitments, Mongwa said, is to give either subsidised or pro-bono assistance to the elderly population.

Subscribe to



Business

Banners

Subscribe to

Banners ?>

Have a story?

Selefu

Le rona re batla go ipona

Latest Frontpages

Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper
Banners
Adana Escort Adıyaman Escort Afyon Escort Ağrı Escort Aksaray Escort Amasya Escort Ankara Escort Antalya Escort Antep Escort Ardahan Escort Artvin Escort Aydın Escort Balıkesir Escort Bartın Escort Batman Escort Bayburt Escort Bilecik Escort Bingöl Escort Bitlis Escort Bolu Escort Burdur Escort Bursa Escort Çanakkale Escort Çankırı Escort Çorum Escort Denizli Escort Diyarbakır Escort Düzce Escort Edirne Escort Erzincan Escort Elazığ Escort Erzurum Escort Eskişehir Escort Giresun Escort Gümüşhane Escort Hakkari Escort Hatay Escort Iğdır Escort Isparta Escort İskenderun Escort İstanbul Escort İzmir Escort İzmit Escort Karabük Escort Karaman Escort Kars Escort Kastamonu Escort Kayseri Escort Kıbrıs Escort Kırıkkale Escort Kırklareli Escort Kırşehir Escort Kilis Escort Kocaeli Escort Konya Escort Kütahya Escort Malatya Escort Manisa Escort Maraş Escort Mardin Escort Mersin Escort Muğla Escort Muş Escort Nevşehir Escort Niğde Escort Ordu Escort Osmaniye Escort Rize Escort Sakarya Escort Samsun Escort Siirt Escort Sinop Escort Sivas Escort Şırnak Escort Tekirdağ Escort Tokat Escort Trabzon Escort Tunceli Escort Urfa Escort Uşak Escort Van Escort Yalova Escort Yozgat Escort Zonguldak Escort Alaçatı Escort Aliağa Escort Alsancak Escort Bornova Escort Buca Escort Çeşme Escort Çiğli Escort Gaziemir Escort Karşıyaka Escort fethiye escort iskenderun escort iskenderun escort iskenderun escort iskenderun escort iskenderun escort