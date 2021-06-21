Kgosi Seboko Hails Lunga promoting Gender Equality

Kgosi Mosadi Seboko of Bamalete has hailed local fine artist, Boemo Lunga for driving the gender equity agenda using his artworks. Seboko said this during Lunga’s Shimie art exhibition opening and panel discussion at the Thapong Visual Arts Centre over the weekend.

She said Lunga is advocating the boy-child to be helped so that the latter could be equal to the girl-child.

“I looked at one of his artworks which depicts kgetsi ya tsie e kgonwa kego tshwaraganelwa and we want to see women and men working together to show that togetherness in gender equality. In the absence of a woman, a man can perform the same duties and raise the child the same way single mothers do,” Kgodi Seboko revealed.

Botswana’s first female paramount Kgosi further encouraged people to buy Lunga’s artworks. She said art and culture bring communities together because they are an excellent source of wonder, delight and wisdom. She asserted that as she toured the gallery she could relate with what was being depicted in the artworks.

“The stories remind me of where I grew up in the village. Both culture and art are wonderful ways of preserving or strengthening a strong community sense,” she added.

The tribal leader said everyone has a set of talents but some people tend to keep such gifts locked or hidden inside. She explained that over the years people concentrated on training girls to be perfect while boys are left to try life’s murky waters on their own hence some of them had to learn many things the hard way.

She said consequently these boys make a lot of mistakes. “The International Day of the Boy-Child is a day set aside to advocate boys to

be educated, groomed and mentored in order for them to have a truly gender equal world.

It reminds us that we should not neglect them and how much impact we will make if our boys are guided properly from a young age,” she reiterated.

She said as a traditional leader, part of her role is to promote the society’s welfare no wonder she wants the society to help empower the boy-child socially. “We need to protect the boy-child by responding to his specific needs and campaign against all forms of discrimination.

We need to teach the boy-child to be responsible and respectful,” she highlighted. Kgosi Seboko said as patriarchal culture norms stand as barriers to women’s empowerment, projects must target changing attitudes among men and boys in order to create a lasting improvement for women and girls.

“We need to look beyond the simplistic narrative of women are always the victims and men are always the perpetrators. Women can also be accomplices including mothers who raise their daughters to be submissive and teach their sons to exhibit dominance,” she added. Shime art exhibition addresses issues relating to the boy-child as being a victim and perpetrator of social ills. Lunga has revealed that the exhibition was inspired by the gender based violence that occurred last year during the lockdown period. The exhibition will run until June 29, 2021 and tickets are sold at P100 for adults and P50 for students.