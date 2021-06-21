Yarona FM Presenters search top 20

Youthful radio station, Yarona FM is currently running the 2021 classes for The Top 20 Presenter search finalists. The finalists were selected from the 42 participants who joined the competition early this year.

“They are automatically enrolled into the Yarona FM Training Programme which entails theory of the art, science of radio and practical of shadowing current presenters, co-hosting with them and then ultimately hosting what’s often referred to as “Graveyard Shifts” (radio jargon for late night and early morning radio shows).

After the training, they will be industry ready and some will get radio shows on Yarona FM when the opportunity arises,” said Yarona FM programmes manager, Tshepang Motsisi who is also the head facilitator of the programme.

Unlike the previous years, the training is done virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic protocols. This year also recorded a high number of voters with over 30 000 compared to 6 000 voters in the previous presenters’ competition.

“The most interesting part about this year’s Top Presenter search is that there are more women than men on a ratio of 14: 6. Over the years, there has been an outcry that the radio industry is male-dominated.

More women showed interest this year to a point where we had to encourage men to submit more entries. Although some men responded to this, a lot of

entries were not of high quality.

It is worth highlighting that every submission is given an equal chance because these are the individuals that will be picked to continue the legacy of Yarona FM which is known for producing the best talent in the industry,” Motsisi added.

The top 20 finalists list comprises fairly new faces, ordinary Batswana who have made names for themselves on various platforms. When selecting the finalists, the radio station was mostly focused on strong personalities, radio passion, high energy and an all-round impressive profile. Being a media student or graduate was also considered a bonus.

Previously the Yarona FM Training Programme had produced seasoned young radio personalities such as Lala Slay, Kedi, LB and Mr T to mention but a few.

The Yarona FM Top 20 Presenters’ search list comprises Kyle Keabetswe Maute, Wedu Rosemary Makhombe, Kesego Samantha Moeng, Kgobero Kehuparetse, Mpho Toteng, Effa Kgaodi, Ene Matshameko, Orapeleng Ofithile, Kesego Lesotlho, Kelemogile Tricia Koakae, Nina Ricci Bezuidenhout, Thando Boitshwarelo, Oetla Kimberly Tawana, Tshepo Jennifer Modise, Vincent Roman Matthys, Setso Gungqisa, Refilwe Kathleen Onana Podi, Khumo Mogaetsho, Batlhalifi Duduetsang Esther Siako and Edel Mandu.