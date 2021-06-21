 
Banners
Banners

Latest News

Teachers’ unions have issued a demand letter to the Minister of ...
The Botswana Federation of Public, Parastatal and Private Sector Union...
Even though they admit that their colleagues at Oodi Sub Land Board er...
Distribution giant, Kamoso Africa chief executive officer, (CEO) Ian D...
Banners
Banners
  1. The Monitor
  2. Sport
  3. Zebras Players Return To Camp After Strike

Zebras Players Return To Camp After Strike

CHAKALISA DUBE Monday, June 21, 2021
Zebras
Some of the Zebras players who quit the national team camp on Saturday morning have since returned (to camp) following a series of negotiations with officials at Lekidi Football Centre.

Ten players quit camp after they accused the Botswana Football Association (BFA) of grossly neglecting their welfare. One the reasons why the players allegedly left camp was that they did not get assurances that they will be given adequate incentives and support for their participation at the Cosafa Cup which will be held in South Africa.

Yesterday, BFA Chief Executive Officer Goabaone Taylor said Thero Setsile, Mothusi Johnson, Thatayaone Kgamanyane and Gape Gaogangwe returned to camp late on Saturday while Segolame Boy rejoined the team yesterday (Sunday) morning.

Taylor also confirmed that the players returned after a series of negotiations with BFA authorities. She further said the players raised concerns about their incentives and several welfare issues. The CEO gave assurances that the BFA, working with the government will urgently address the concerns raised by national team players.

“Let me also emphasise that issues relating to players’ welfare need to be handled with caution because they can affect their mental readiness to represent the country,” she said. According to her, defender Mosha Gaolaolwe, Thabo Leinenyane, Fortunate Thulare, Kobamelo Kebaikanye and Keagile Kgosipula are expected to rejoin the national team soon.

She pointed out that the aforementioned players are still in talks with BFA authorities with a view to have

Banners
them back in camp.

Meanwhile, it has since emerged that national team goalkeeper Kabelo Dambe was the first player to walk out of the camp on Friday afternoon in protest over welfare issues. Dambe’s departure from camp was not widely publicised. Taylor confirmed that Dambe left camp on Friday. “Dambe walked out of camp,” she said. Initially, there were reports that Dambe was dropped from the national team for technical reasons.

Asked if the association has engaged Dambe to rejoin the team, Taylor said that the BFA is working on having all the players (who ditched camp over welfare issues) back in the team.

Sources have however said that Dambe has not been requested to return to camp. Lately, Dambe has been very vocal on issues relating to the welfare of Zebras players.

Some weeks ago, he gave an extensive media interview accusing officials at Lekidi of neglecting the welfare of the national team players. His position received backing from former national team players and members of the public among others.

The CEO disclosed that BFA president Maclean Letshwiti, would issue a statement relating to all problems that have characterised the national team camp ahead of the Cosafa Cup. Before press time, Letshwiti had not issued the statement.

Subscribe to



Sport

Banners

Subscribe to

Banners ?>

Have a story?

Selefu

Le rona re batla go ipona

Latest Frontpages

Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper
Banners
Adana Escort Adıyaman Escort Afyon Escort Ağrı Escort Aksaray Escort Amasya Escort Ankara Escort Antalya Escort Antep Escort Ardahan Escort Artvin Escort Aydın Escort Balıkesir Escort Bartın Escort Batman Escort Bayburt Escort Bilecik Escort Bingöl Escort Bitlis Escort Bolu Escort Burdur Escort Bursa Escort Çanakkale Escort Çankırı Escort Çorum Escort Denizli Escort Diyarbakır Escort Düzce Escort Edirne Escort Erzincan Escort Elazığ Escort Erzurum Escort Eskişehir Escort Giresun Escort Gümüşhane Escort Hakkari Escort Hatay Escort Iğdır Escort Isparta Escort İskenderun Escort İstanbul Escort İzmir Escort İzmit Escort Karabük Escort Karaman Escort Kars Escort Kastamonu Escort Kayseri Escort Kıbrıs Escort Kırıkkale Escort Kırklareli Escort Kırşehir Escort Kilis Escort Kocaeli Escort Konya Escort Kütahya Escort Malatya Escort Manisa Escort Maraş Escort Mardin Escort Mersin Escort Muğla Escort Muş Escort Nevşehir Escort Niğde Escort Ordu Escort Osmaniye Escort Rize Escort Sakarya Escort Samsun Escort Siirt Escort Sinop Escort Sivas Escort Şırnak Escort Tekirdağ Escort Tokat Escort Trabzon Escort Tunceli Escort Urfa Escort Uşak Escort Van Escort Yalova Escort Yozgat Escort Zonguldak Escort Alaçatı Escort Aliağa Escort Alsancak Escort Bornova Escort Buca Escort Çeşme Escort Çiğli Escort Gaziemir Escort Karşıyaka Escort fethiye escort iskenderun escort iskenderun escort iskenderun escort iskenderun escort iskenderun escort