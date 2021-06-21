The Department of Broadcasting Services’ (DBS) five-year deal to beam the elite League matches ended recently

Local broadcaster, Access TV has distanced itself from talks linking the station with the Botswana Football League (BFL) broadcasting rights.

The elite league is without a beamer after a five-year deal with national broadcaster, Department of Broadcasting Services (DBS) ended recently.

During a press conference held last Tuesday, the BFL leadership said it is in the hunt for a new broadcaster ahead of the new season scheduled to start in August.

As fans will not be allowed at playing venues on match days, BFL chief executive officer, Solomon Ramochotlhwane said his office is mulling over the introduction of a pay-as-you-view method to take the game to the fans.

He said from their assessment, TV rights have proven to be the clubs’ main source of income across the world. Ramochothwane further said during the period when Botswana is battling the COVID-19 pandemic, the BFL is eyeing a new broadcaster that would need to meet the standards and should be announced at a season launch scheduled for end of July.

“We are going to make sure we have as many online platforms as we can, to make sure they

Banners

reach the fans at their doorstep. We have been thinking of introducing a pay-as-you-view method for our fans to be able to access the games whilst generating income for the clubs.

We are looking at a couple of broadcasters, but we are yet to conclude anything, others are here and maybe we can look at them,” Ramochothwane said during a press conference beamed live on Access TV.

However, the station was quick to deny the links with the BFL upon the MonitorSport’s inquiries. “We would be interested but the issue would be financial and resources in terms of manpower backing.

We do not have the kind of resources and finances to enable us to beam the football league games, to be able to fully keep up with the demands of the job at hand.

I can confirm that Access TV has not held any talks with the BFL or BFA. There is nothing of that sort,” Access TV station manager Thatayaone Gumede said on Friday.