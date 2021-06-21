JOB CUTS LOOMING: The upcoming restructuring exercise at the Botswana Football Association (BFA) will see less people in administration and more on the technical side PIC: MORERI SEJAKGOMO

The State of Emergency (SoE) has delayed the Botswana Football Association (BFA’s) restructuring exercise expected to result in job cuts. The country is under the SoE until the end of September.

Therefore, the BFA cannot implement recommendations of a restructuring exercise until the end of the SoE. BFA president, Maclean Letshwiti said the exercise was complete and will result in a leaner BFA. “We are not in a position to implement, but the exercise is complete. If it was not for the COVID-19, we will be implementing the outcome of the restructuring exercise,” Letshwiti said. “We are going to have a leaner BFA, more skewed towards development. You will see fewer administrators and more people on the technical side. It is going to affect how the office work. Less in administration and more in technical department,” he added. He said some people will be retained but new faces are expected to come on board, including in the marketing and communications and legal departments. “Those are the major developments that I see,” he

said. After the appointment of a new CEO, Goabaone Taylor, the BFA announced last month, there will be a reshuffle in a bid to build a viable entity. Letshwiti said the restructuring is in line with the association’s pursuit for a commercial organization. Meanwhile, Letshwiti said the BFA’s door is always open to the Footballers Union of Botswana (FUB). “If there is need for them to meet BFA, nothing stops them. We recognize the importance of the Union. Even at FIFA level, they have a specific role to play, and that is looking after the interest of the players. There is no way we can deny them that right,” Letshwiti said. The FUB has been critical of the BFA following months of football inactivity. The union accused the BFA of failing to aggressively push for the return to play.