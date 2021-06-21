 
Banners
Banners

Latest News

Teachers’ unions have issued a demand letter to the Minister of ...
The Botswana Federation of Public, Parastatal and Private Sector Union...
Even though they admit that their colleagues at Oodi Sub Land Board er...
Distribution giant, Kamoso Africa chief executive officer, (CEO) Ian D...
Banners
Banners
  1. The Monitor
  2. Sport
  3. SOE Delays BFA Restructuring

SOE Delays BFA Restructuring

MQONDISI DUBE Monday, June 21, 2021
JOB CUTS LOOMING: The upcoming restructuring exercise at the Botswana Football Association (BFA) will see less people in administration and more on the technical side PIC: MORERI SEJAKGOMO
The State of Emergency (SoE) has delayed the Botswana Football Association (BFA’s) restructuring exercise expected to result in job cuts. The country is under the SoE until the end of September.

Therefore, the BFA cannot implement recommendations of a restructuring exercise until the end of the SoE. BFA president, Maclean Letshwiti said the exercise was complete and will result in a leaner BFA. “We are not in a position to implement, but the exercise is complete. If it was not for the COVID-19, we will be implementing the outcome of the restructuring exercise,” Letshwiti said. “We are going to have a leaner BFA, more skewed towards development. You will see fewer administrators and more people on the technical side. It is going to affect how the office work. Less in administration and more in technical department,” he added. He said some people will be retained but new faces are expected to come on board, including in the marketing and communications and legal departments. “Those are the major developments that I see,” he

Banners
said. After the appointment of a new CEO, Goabaone Taylor, the BFA announced last month, there will be a reshuffle in a bid to build a viable entity. Letshwiti said the restructuring is in line with the association’s pursuit for a commercial organization. Meanwhile, Letshwiti said the BFA’s door is always open to the Footballers Union of Botswana (FUB). “If there is need for them to meet BFA, nothing stops them. We recognize the importance of the Union. Even at FIFA level, they have a specific role to play, and that is looking after the interest of the players. There is no way we can deny them that right,” Letshwiti said. The FUB has been critical of the BFA following months of football inactivity. The union accused the BFA of failing to aggressively push for the return to play.

Subscribe to



Sport

Banners

Subscribe to

Banners ?>

Have a story?

Selefu

Le rona re batla go ipona

Latest Frontpages

Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper
Banners
Adana Escort Adıyaman Escort Afyon Escort Ağrı Escort Aksaray Escort Amasya Escort Ankara Escort Antalya Escort Antep Escort Ardahan Escort Artvin Escort Aydın Escort Balıkesir Escort Bartın Escort Batman Escort Bayburt Escort Bilecik Escort Bingöl Escort Bitlis Escort Bolu Escort Burdur Escort Bursa Escort Çanakkale Escort Çankırı Escort Çorum Escort Denizli Escort Diyarbakır Escort Düzce Escort Edirne Escort Erzincan Escort Elazığ Escort Erzurum Escort Eskişehir Escort Giresun Escort Gümüşhane Escort Hakkari Escort Hatay Escort Iğdır Escort Isparta Escort İskenderun Escort İstanbul Escort İzmir Escort İzmit Escort Karabük Escort Karaman Escort Kars Escort Kastamonu Escort Kayseri Escort Kıbrıs Escort Kırıkkale Escort Kırklareli Escort Kırşehir Escort Kilis Escort Kocaeli Escort Konya Escort Kütahya Escort Malatya Escort Manisa Escort Maraş Escort Mardin Escort Mersin Escort Muğla Escort Muş Escort Nevşehir Escort Niğde Escort Ordu Escort Osmaniye Escort Rize Escort Sakarya Escort Samsun Escort Siirt Escort Sinop Escort Sivas Escort Şırnak Escort Tekirdağ Escort Tokat Escort Trabzon Escort Tunceli Escort Urfa Escort Uşak Escort Van Escort Yalova Escort Yozgat Escort Zonguldak Escort Alaçatı Escort Aliağa Escort Alsancak Escort Bornova Escort Buca Escort Çeşme Escort Çiğli Escort Gaziemir Escort Karşıyaka Escort fethiye escort iskenderun escort iskenderun escort iskenderun escort iskenderun escort iskenderun escort