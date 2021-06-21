The State of Emergency (SoE) has delayed the Botswana Football Association (BFA’s) restructuring exercise expected to result in job cuts. The country is under the SoE until the end of September.
Therefore, the BFA cannot implement recommendations of a restructuring exercise until the end of the SoE. BFA president, Maclean Letshwiti said the exercise was complete and will result in a leaner BFA. “We are not in a position to implement, but the exercise is complete. If it was not for the COVID-19, we will be implementing the outcome of the restructuring exercise,” Letshwiti said. “We are going to have a leaner BFA, more skewed towards development. You will see fewer administrators and more people on the technical side. It is going to affect how the office work. Less in administration and more in technical department,” he added. He said some people will be retained but new faces are expected to come on board, including in the marketing and communications and legal departments. “Those are the major developments that I see,” he