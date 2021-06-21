Ismail Chand passed the Professional Lifeguards examinations with flying colours

For the past five months, lifeguards prospective candidates were taken through some vigorous grilling process at Propellers swimming pool at Molapo Crossing.

The candidates took the final plunge this past week on theory and practical examinations which were conducted by examiners from South Africa. This was the first batch of professional lifeguards in the country. One of the candidates who aced his examinations with a 100% pass is 16-year-old student at Maruapula School, Ismail Chand.

He told MonitorSport that he is one of the youngest qualified lifeguards in the country. “I love swimming and being around water. It is my passion and I acknowledge that not enough Batswana have the privilege of being able to swim. Hence, I told myself that it is my duty to share my skills and encourage water safety and awareness to prevent drowning,” he said. Chand further said the five months training was not easy because most of the candidates struggled.

Despite that, he said they pushed themselves to pass. Chand said it was his debut course and each day he learnt something new from instructors and some of the candidates.

“The experience was fantastic and I feel confident in all course material and I am sure that when a situation arises, I would be able to act appropriately and save lives across our nation and abroad, as well,” Chand said. He said due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, he has not been swimming competitively. He explained that before the pandemic, he swam for the University of Botswana

Swimming Club and he intends retracing his steps when the crisis clears.

Meanwhile, Lifesaving Botswana president, Othusitse Tselapedi said the course was aimed at candidates in lifeguarding. He disclosed that they invited examiners from South Africa to conduct examinations on the last day of the course.

He said at the moment, they do not have professional personnel to conduct such examinations. “It would be up to us to make sure that they implement what they have been taught here. It is a hideous task but we would try our best.

There are many people who drown around the country hence the need to have specialists. Due to COVID-19 pandemic we had to consult and decided to have a lesser number from 60 to 35 candidates,” he said.

One of the examiners, Hellen Herbet said their mission is to upskill candidates to the same level as their counterparts in South Africa. She said lifeguarding is a job but also a passion. “The main idea is to save lives.

I am impressed by the skills that the candidates had. A number of the candidates showed expertise. The main challenge they have is to establish their organisation. They should register it with Botswana Qualifications Authority and let it grow from there. A lot of them have indicated that they want to pursue this as a sport, they could do that and train youngsters,” Herbet said.