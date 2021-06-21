UDC leadership PIC: KEOAGILE BONANG

Umbrella for Democratic Change (UDC) says it is going on with the scheduled press conference that will be addressed by its president Duma Boko despite Botswana Congress Party's (BCP) request for it to be postponed.

UDC maintains that the national executive committee (NEC) members' majority have agreed that the press conference should go on as scheduled.

“The BCP knew about this press conference. The affiliates are the ones who have been complaining that Boko is not responding to national issues and is not calling meetings. So NEC met over the weekend and the public should know the resolutions that were taken by NEC. The press conference is going on as scheduled,” UDC spokesperson Moeti Mohwasa said in an interview today.

Botswana Peoples Party (BPP), which is one of the affiliates of the UDC through its president Motlatsi Molapisi, denied that he (Molapise) had made a proposal to the UDC requesting that the press conference be postponed. Molapise is also the chairpereson of the UDC.

“In our confidential whatsApp group, we discussed this issue but majority agreed that the press conference should go on as planned. I had attended the scheduled NEC meeting. The BCP has its own plan and I agreed with the majority,” Molapise said in an interview.

The BCP vice president Kesitegile Gobotswang had said; “It emerged

Banners

that the decision to hold a press conference was taken at the NEC meeting held in Mahalapye on the 10th June 2021, which the BCP was scheduled to attend virtually but could not as the host sent the link for the meeting very late. At the time of announcing the press conference, the resolutions of the meeting of the 10th June 2021 had not been communicated to members of the NEC who were not in attendance. Nor was the UDC vice president (Dumelang Saleshando) contacted to confirm his availability before the advertisement was circulated."

The issues to be discussed at the press conference have not been shared with the BCP, claims Gobotswang.

“The BCP wishes to state that it is not proper for the party to hold a press conference before the leadership has discussed and agreed on the issues to be shared with the press. At the very least, the UDC president should have confided in his deputy, who is also the president of the BCP regarding the issues to be addressed at the press conference," added Gobotswang.