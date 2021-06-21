 
Banners
Banners

Latest News

Umbrella for Democratic Change (UDC) says it is going on with the sche...
The chaos within the Zebras camp continued unabated on Saturday as pla...
Government traditionally has been hesitant to take on external loans f...
The embattled Capital Management Botswana (CMB) former directors are f...
Banners
Banners
  1. Mmegi
  2. News
  3. UDC troubles deepen

UDC troubles deepen

TSAONE BASIMANEBOTLHE Monday, June 21, 2021
UDC leadership PIC: KEOAGILE BONANG
Umbrella for Democratic Change (UDC) says it is going on with the scheduled press conference that will be addressed by its president Duma Boko despite Botswana Congress Party's (BCP) request for it to be postponed.

UDC maintains that the national executive committee (NEC) members' majority have agreed that the press conference should go on as scheduled.

“The BCP knew about this press conference. The affiliates are the ones who have been complaining that Boko is not responding to national issues and is not calling meetings. So NEC met over the weekend and the public should know the resolutions that were taken by NEC. The press conference is going on as scheduled,” UDC spokesperson Moeti Mohwasa said in an interview today.

Botswana Peoples Party (BPP), which is one of the affiliates of the UDC through its  president Motlatsi Molapisi, denied that he (Molapise) had made a proposal to the UDC requesting that the press conference be postponed. Molapise is also the chairpereson of the UDC. 

“In our confidential whatsApp group, we discussed this issue but majority agreed that the press conference should go on as planned. I had attended the scheduled NEC meeting. The BCP has its own plan and I agreed with the majority,” Molapise said in an interview.

The BCP vice president Kesitegile Gobotswang had said; “It emerged

Banners
that the decision to hold a press conference was taken at the NEC meeting held in Mahalapye on the 10th June 2021, which the BCP was scheduled to attend virtually but could not as the host sent the link for the meeting very late. At the time of announcing the press conference, the resolutions of the meeting of the 10th June 2021 had not been communicated to members of the NEC who were not in attendance. Nor was the UDC vice president (Dumelang Saleshando) contacted to confirm his availability before the advertisement was circulated."

The issues to be discussed at the press conference have not been shared with the BCP, claims Gobotswang.

“The BCP wishes to state that it is not proper for the party to hold a press conference before the leadership has discussed and agreed on the issues to be shared with the press. At the very least, the UDC president should have confided in his deputy, who is also the president of the BCP regarding the issues to be addressed at the press conference," added Gobotswang.

Subscribe to



News

Banners

Subscribe to

Banners ?>

Have a story?

Selefu

You are corrupt and o tlwaela Batswana. Bona selo se sentsho se!

Latest Frontpages

Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper
Banners
Adana Escort Adıyaman Escort Afyon Escort Ağrı Escort Aksaray Escort Amasya Escort Ankara Escort Antalya Escort Antep Escort Ardahan Escort Artvin Escort Aydın Escort Balıkesir Escort Bartın Escort Batman Escort Bayburt Escort Bilecik Escort Bingöl Escort Bitlis Escort Bolu Escort Burdur Escort Bursa Escort Çanakkale Escort Çankırı Escort Çorum Escort Denizli Escort Diyarbakır Escort Düzce Escort Edirne Escort Erzincan Escort Elazığ Escort Erzurum Escort Eskişehir Escort Giresun Escort Gümüşhane Escort Hakkari Escort Hatay Escort Iğdır Escort Isparta Escort İskenderun Escort İstanbul Escort İzmir Escort İzmit Escort Karabük Escort Karaman Escort Kars Escort Kastamonu Escort Kayseri Escort Kıbrıs Escort Kırıkkale Escort Kırklareli Escort Kırşehir Escort Kilis Escort Kocaeli Escort Konya Escort Kütahya Escort Malatya Escort Manisa Escort Maraş Escort Mardin Escort Mersin Escort Muğla Escort Muş Escort Nevşehir Escort Niğde Escort Ordu Escort Osmaniye Escort Rize Escort Sakarya Escort Samsun Escort Siirt Escort Sinop Escort Sivas Escort Şırnak Escort Tekirdağ Escort Tokat Escort Trabzon Escort Tunceli Escort Urfa Escort Uşak Escort Van Escort Yalova Escort Yozgat Escort Zonguldak Escort Alaçatı Escort Aliağa Escort Alsancak Escort Bornova Escort Buca Escort Çeşme Escort Çiğli Escort Gaziemir Escort Karşıyaka Escort fethiye escort iskenderun escort iskenderun escort iskenderun escort iskenderun escort iskenderun escort