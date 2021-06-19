 
  1. Mmegi
  2. Sport
  3. Zebras camp in disarray

Zebras camp in disarray

CHAKALISA DUBE MQONDISI DUBE Saturday, June 19, 2021
Zebras coach Adel Amrouche. PIC. PHATSIMO KAPENG
The chaos within the Zebras camp continued unabated on Saturday as players reportedly left camp in protest over the expulsion of defender, Mosha Gaolaolwe, who is seen as one of the instigators of a strike which began on Thursday.

The Zebras are in camp preparing for next month's COSAFA Cup, but the Botswana Football Association (BFA) has watched as things go pear-shaped.

"The players left camp in support of Gaolaolwe who had been told to leave camp by senior officials at Lekidi. Gaolaolwe was accused of being a bad influence to to other players," a source said.

Gaolaolwe was reportedly among the most vocal players on the issue of players' welfare. The Zebras players have accused authorities at Lekidi Centre of neglecting their welfare.Senior officials were expected to address the players this afternoon as the situation degenerates. 

This morning,

the association announced it will not renew coach, Adel Amrouche's contract, which expires in August. Amrouche joined in 2019 but has found the going tough, with only one win in competitive matches.

However, the coach has claimed sabotage played a role in the team's poor performance.Amrouche was expected to take the team to the COSAFA Cup, but it remains unclear if this will be the case after the latest episode. 

No immediate comment could be obtained from BFA president, Maclean Letshwiti amid reports there would be an emergency meeting in a bid to arrest the situation.

Sport

