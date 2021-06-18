Oshima Peloewetse

The South East District Council (SEDC) has taken a decision to suspend its 2020-2021 procurement plan with a view to partly offset the deficit it is experiencing. It had been projected that by suspending the plan – all being equal by the end of March 2021– the council would have saved a promising P17.8 million.

However, the actual savings turned out to be P4 million, which figure is nowhere near the initial projection. Therefore, this figure combined with the COVID-19 deficit of P18.3 million resulted in an overall deficit of P14.3 million.

Presenting at a full council meeting on Tuesday this week, SEDC chairperson Oshima Peloewetse said: “In March I reported that we used a total of P33,287,474.54 on COVID-19 expenditure to assist over 17,000 households with food hampers during the lockdown. I further stated that out of the P33,287,474.54 expended, we received P14,913,668.85; resulting in a deficit/shortfall of P18,373,805.69. This is, financially unsustainable, hence during its meeting held on the 15th April 2021, the Finance, Education and Performance Monitoring Committee resolved to suspend the 2021-22 Procurement Plan except for very critical items such as security services, cleaning services, refuse collection, just to name but a few.” The chairperson said the primary objective of suspending the 2021-2022 Procurement Plan is to save some funds that could assist in reducing the over P14 million deficit.

He continued: “It is, therefore, of paramount importance for all councilors to understand this strategy and be in a position to explain to the public our predicament in failing to provide quality service and maintenance of council infrastructure during 2021-2022.” On the issue of COVID-19 in schools, Peloewetse said learners continue to miss classes due to the disease. “For instance, at Moeding College Form 4 learners were forced to close school for almost entire term one due to escalating numbers. This results in delay in syllabus coverage.

However, teachers continue to give learners work to complete whilst at home quarantine and/or isolation. Cover-up for absent teachers is implemented where possible,” he said. He, however, told the full

Banners

council meeting that the council continues to make necessary procurements to meet school demands despite the financial challenges. He said to date, stationery, cleaning materials, foodstuff as well as other needs have been procured and delivered to schools. In addition, the chairperson said pupils in SEDC have not been supplied with letlhafula due to limited funds. The supply of eggs and fruits has been also going on well though. Still on issues of schools, he said primary schools in Ramotswa continue to experience a shortage of furniture.

“For the previous two financial years, the council has managed to address furniture backlog for at least five schools. For the current financial year, the department allocation for furniture will only manage to clear the backlog for classes that have been split due to COVID-19. On a positive note, in Tlokweng school furniture has been adequately supplied,” he said.

Meanwhile, on the issue of road levy, the chairperson said the parent Ministry has availed funding under the Road Levy Fund to undertake a project for paving, kerbing and edge repair in Taung.

“This project was allocated the sum of P8 million. It covers a portion from A11 junction to the precinct of Route 3 up to the A1 highway opposite Tashy’s garden. The project is currently at 60% progress and is anticipated to be finalised within specification, time, budget and scope. Furthermore, the council has managed to secure funding to the tune of P1.7million for the procurement of an aerial platform (Cherry Picker) and the construction of an ablution block at the transit rank in Boatle. P1million will cater for the aerial platform while the remaining amount will cover the construction of the ablution block,” he said.