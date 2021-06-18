BNF members during a congress

Political analysts have called on the Botswana National Front (BNF) leaders to unite if the party seeks to have peace and stability. BNF has known no peace for the longest time since its president Duma Boko took over as the leader of the Umbrella for Democratic Change (UDC).

Some party members believe that Boko has neglected the party leaving it to fend for itself whilst channelling all his energies into the UDC. There are also concerns over the alleged sour relationships between Boko and other party members, especially those in the party central committee. The poor performance at the 2019 General Election made party differences worse as factional lines became more entrenched leading to growing tensions. Adding more salt to existing wounds, the BNF vice president Prince Dibeela openly declared that he would be challenging Boko in the impending BNF elective congress.

Even though the BNF congress in 2010 had asked its leadership, especially president Boko to do everything in his power to ensure that the opposition parties cooperate, they did not come up with a guideline as to how the president would handle dual tasks.

However, the BNF secretary-general Moeti Mohwasa told the media on Monday this week that the party central committee has resolved that there will be a special meeting held on July 1, 2021, to give the issue of stability and unity undivided attention. “The focus and resolution of the central committee are that we should work towards the unification and stability of the BNF to ensure UDC victory in 2024. A preparatory team compromising Noah Salakae, Tona Mooketsi and Nelson Ramaotwana working under the office of the secretary-general has been tasked with making arrangements, developing a composite paper for unity and identifying presenters,” Mohwasa said.

University of Botswana (UB) political analyst, Mokaloba Mokaloba said the BNF leaders took too long to address the concerns raised by members and now the situation is out of control. “BNF has sacrificed a lot by ensuring that opposition cooperation materialises and forgot that as a party it also needs to be strong.

Again Boko could have made sure that he has a strong central committee that revives the party and ensures that structures exist while he focusses on the UDC. The other important element that the BNF underestimated is the relationship between the leadership, structures and the central committee. From time to time, the central committee should communicate some developments that are happening within the party and the challenges they may

be facing.

The input of the party members is the key at all times and it helps the party to grow,” Mokaloba said. Still on the matter, Mokaloba highlighted that Boko and his vice president Dibeela should reconcile for the sake of the party.

He said contesting for party elections should not turn members into enemies but rather they should find common ground on how they could work together. “The campaign teams for party position should not threaten party stability or unity at any point. That is why other political parties every time emphasise discouraging dirty campaigns because they know the results of such campaigns. Everyone has the right to contest for elections and elections are supposed to be free and fair at all times.

Both teams’ campaigns for party positions have a responsibility to protect the party that they believe in. In this scenario, unity and stability could work for BNF if Dibeela and Boko could see the need to work together and speak in one voice,” he said. Another political analyst, Lesole Machacha said it is important for the BNF to re-brand and call for party unity. “The problem with the BNF is too much debate within the party. Too much debate destroys the party and causes unnecessary disputes.

The problem that the party also has unlike other parties is the failure by members to respect their leaders and president. If you can recall very well, the BNF leaders or president are always being attacked by some of its members. The BNF members are hard to please and they always complain even if one does well for the party. They expect the president at some time to be 100% perfect, something that is not practical. It has to introspect and look at how the Botswana Democratic Party members behave.

They know how to protect their party and discipline is key to it. Sometimes freedom of expression can lead to indiscipline in a movement,” Machacha said. Meanwhile, the BNF announced this week that the central committee resolved the party president should start a campaign by June 28, 2021, for the membership drive. The campaign is titled ‘BNF: My Future, My Vision’.