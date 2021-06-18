UDC Leadership PIC: KENNEDY RAMOKONE

FRANCISTOWN: A debt to some of the service providers who were engaged by the Umbrella for Democratic Change (UDC) to assist towards the preparations for the 2019 general elections is threatening to tear the coalition movement apart.

The UDC is an opposition coalition featuring Botswana People’s Party (BPP), Botswana National Front (BNF) and Botswana Congress Party (BCP). The UDC head of communications and strategy team, Moeti Mohwasa was reportedly given the task of engaging the service providers.

There are allegations that the BCP is of the view that the suppliers were engaged without its full knowledge. In addition, other allegations are that when engaging suppliers, Mohwasa acted solely at the instruction of UDC President Duma Boko without the input of other NEC members in the coalition. This, as a result, has reportedly created tension within the UDC.

The BCP reportedly feels that because the engagement of suppliers was done without their input, they are not liable for any debt. Additionally, the BCP is alleged to be demanding clarity on the debt and how suppliers or service providers were appointed without their knowledge. The money owed to suppliers is said to be relatively substantial.

According to insiders, the general feeling among BCP key members is that the majority of their members did not handsomely benefit from the services that were procured by the UDC to assist during campaigns at the 2019 general elections. The BCP members allegedly claim that Boko spent much of the resources from the service providers on his close associates (mostly at BNF and BPP) within the coalition. For this reason, the BCP feels that it should be exonerated from assisting in the payment of the debt.

Sources have told Mmegi that one of the key UDC sponsors associated with Boko had committed to paying all service providers who helped the party at the general elections. It is alleged that the supplier pulled out from the deal after the UDC lost the elections. Some of the suppliers had already been paid when the sponsor pulled out, Mmegi has established.

Furthermore, Mmegi has established that one of the agenda items that were to be discussed at the June 10, 2021 UDC NEC meeting, which was later deferred to July 10, 2021 was a debt reportedly owed to service providers who were engaged by the UDC in 2019. The agenda item was tabled by the BCP. BCP president Dumelang Saleshando, would not be drawn into discussing allegations that the party is demanding clarity on issues surrounding the debt owed to suppliers. He said the UDC spokesperson is the appropriate person to comment on all matters relating to UDC.

In a written response this week UDC spokesperson, Mohwasa confirmed that the coalition owes suppliers or service providers it engaged during the 2019 general elections.

He said, “We owe a number of service providers. The President did not delegate me in my personal capacity. I procured some of the services which everyone within the NEC was aware of and the campaign in general benefitted from. I did this in my capacity as the head of communications and strategy team. These are services that led to the UDC having a successful campaign, which if it was not for the rigging that took place, which some within the UDC denied took place, would have won it the 2019 General Elections.”

Asked about the amount of money the UDC owes to service providers Mohwasa said, “We do not have a total figure. The biggest (UDC) debt is the one arising

from the BMD case followed by the petition costs and then the other service providers.”

Mohwasa pointed out that the UDC has since its inception, emphasised the need to work as a unit and that where challenges arise, they be addressed internally without being leaked to the media.

“Whether its by accident or not, of late we are seeing an alien trend emerging where our internal matters are always in the public space. We therefore are left with no option but to respond publicly as this is causing uneasiness, confusion and consternation from not only our members but the public as well,”a concerned Mohwasa said.

He also directly reacted to swelling allegations that the suppliers were engaged without the full knowledge of other opposition parties particularly the BCP, something that has resulted in serious tension in the coalition.

“We would like to challenge your sources to state which service was procured which they were not aware of. We are not aware of any tension that is there as a result of this issue. The BCP had requested that this be an agenda item. It could have been discussed at the last NEC meeting but could not because the BCP was uncomfortable with an item proposed by the BPP which was to deal with exactly what is occuring now, the leaking of internal party matters to the media. They decided on their own to not take part in a meeting in which they could have ventilated their grievances.”

Mohwasa added that the BCP has not been requested to help settle any debts arising from the election campaign.

“Even in the build-up to the campaign, it was never asked to contribute any money. It is common knowledge that the UDC leader, Cde Boko personally carried the UDC campaign fund raising. You should remember that when Cde Boko started with the fund raising campaign, some opposition leaders objected to this and accused him of involving the party with shady characters, which was a propaganda line peddled by the BDP. The very same people later benefitted handsomely from these very same efforts. So, this outcry and criticism is not surprising,” he said.

The UDC spokesperson posited that there is an orchestrated and sustained campaign to tarnish the coalition and names some of its leaders.

“If the aim is not to cause confusion and malign others, this discussion would not be taking place in newspaper columns. What we would like to tell the nation is that the UDC will do all it can to resist this provocation that seeks to invite expulsion of one of its members from the coalition. This, we will not do.” Currently the law restricts floor crossing. In the event that an elected legislator or councillor, resigns from a respective party there will be a vacancy warranting a by-election. Legislators or councillors can only keep their seats if they are expelled from their respective parties.

Mohwasa further explained that some people in the coalition know that pulling out of the UDC will lead to them losing their seats (in Parliament and councils), so they would rather be expelled.

“We know that this is not a posture of the BCP members or the party, but a few who are always bashing the UDC in newspapers and other public platforms.”