UDC Rally

FRANCISTOWN: Tensions appear to be escalating among the country’s main opposition parties affiliated to the Umbrella for Democratic Change (UDC) following intensifying reports of sabotage and poor working relations among the coalition partners.

Insiders have said that a UDC National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting held on Thursday last week strongly highlighted the growing divisions among the coalition partners. Source have alleged that the Botswana Congress Party (BCP) was deliberately left out of other key agenda items at the Thursday meeting.

The BCP leaders who are part of the UDC executive did not attend the meeting physically but had opted to participate virtually owing to various commitments. President Dumelang Saleshando, vice president (VP) Kesitegile Gobotswang, chairperson, Motsei Madisa–Rapelana and Denis Alexander represent the BCP in the UDC executive. Gobotswang and Saleshando were said to be having commitments in their constituencies, which is why they opted to attend the meeting virtually, while Rapelana was said to be a close contact of someone who had tested positive for COVID-19. It is still unclear as to why Alexander did not attend physically.

However, various sources have alleged that BCP leaders were given a link to join the UDC NEC meeting virtually very late, when the said meeting was about to come to a close. In addition, sources have alleged that BCP leaders feel that this was an act of deliberate sabotage from their partners, the Botswana People’s Party (BPP) and Botswana National Front (BNF). There have been reports of widening divisions among the UDC partners.

“The BCP leaders were sent links to join the meeting only when three items were left for discussion. Five agenda items had already been discussed,” alleged a source with close links to the UDC.

The other source added that one of the items that were to be discussed (when BCP leaders were allegedly allowed or given a link to join the meeting) were certain comments that have been attributed to the BCP executive members in the press, which are believed brought the image of the coalition movement into disrepute.

Sources also allege that the BCP leaders were given a link to join the meeting at around 12.30 pm. The first person to reportedly join the meeting was Gobotswang. He is said to have made it clear that the BCP will not endorse what has been agreed without their input (BCP) and raised a few procedural issues which he believed were not adhered to.

Among the procedural flaws reportedly raised were that parties agreed that each agenda item for any planned UDC NEC meeting was to be shared with party representatives, with an explanatory brief before each meeting.

This according to him was meant to allow the parties in the coalition to adequately prepare for a respective meeting.

Gobotswang allegedly said this (producing write ups for each agenda item) was not done as per the agreement. The BCP vice president also reportedly raised concern that those assigned tasks did not produce written reports as previously agreed.

He would later exit the meeting before Saleshando joined. Saleshando is also said to have bluntly made it clear that the BCP will not participate or endorse anything related to the Thursday meeting because the BCP executives were only allowed to join very late. He is also said to have shared the same sentiments as Gobotswang (relating to the procedure of the meeting) and further accused other UDC partners of undermining the BCP. Rapelana

and Alexander did not join the meeting altogether. Some of the agenda items for the meeting would later be deferred to July 10.

Gobotswang refused to directly discuss any issue related to the Thursday UDC NEC meeting.

However, the BCP VP said the party is committed to remaining in the coalition.

“We are going to stay in the UDC but we want governance issues to be dealt with. We want regular meetings of the UDC. We want a UDC that is accountable to its membership, which is seen to be working together,” Gobotswang said.

UDC spokesperson Moeti Mohwasa vehemently denied reports that the UDC deliberately prevented the BCP from participating in key agenda items at the Thursday NEC meeting and only sent links (for the BCP leaders to join) when the gathering was about to come to a close.

“That is not true. Why would the BNF and BPP prevent the BCP from participating. The day before the meeting the BCP suggested that a link be set up and that this will be at their cost. Ordinarily such an arrangement would be made by the Vice President as he handles the coalition administration matters. When the meeting was about to start, with no link having been set up, we decided to share the BNF EXCO link in the UDC EXCO whatsapp group.”

He added: “Calls were also made to the BCP cdes who all promised to join the meeting. We could not reach Cde Alexander as his phone rang unanswered. Cde Saleshando said he would join later. Eventually Cde Gobotswang and Cde Saleshando joined the meeting through a link.”

However, a source said it is much of a coincidence that the BCP only joined the meeting when an issue (remarks tarnishing the UDC which were reportedly made by BCP leaders in the press) directly affecting them was about to be discussed.

Mohswasa confirmed that the BCP raised procedural issues which they believe were not adhered to but said the issues were not relevant and were unhinged.

“The UDC NEC never resolved that there be written reports. It was just a suggestion that making written reports will greatly assist with deliberations. In fact the meeting did not receive any write ups from the BCP on issues that they had wanted to be discussed in the meeting. But the matters found their way into the agenda. The Chair of the meeting at one stage suggested that we only deal with the items that they presented, but the cdes still did not want to be part of the meeting.”

Mohwasa said “the truth of the matter is that the BCP was worried about the item that dealt with UDC NEC members who take UDC internal matters to the media”. Some UDC parties have accused the BCP of taking internal sensitive matters to the media.

“Regretably, as a result of the failure by the BCP to be part of the meeting throughout, we had to defer some agenda items and they will go into the meeting on July 10th’’, he said.

Mohswasa said no substantive issues were dealt with at the meeting save for matters arising. “It is our hope that the BCP will physically attend the scheduled meeting,” he said.