Moagi Gaboratwe

The Lobatse High Court has awarded a default judgement against government to the tune of P20 million in a matter in which Moagi Gaboratwe sought relief for the employer’s failure to purchase him an ergonomic chair.

The decision came about after government failed to either appear in Court to defend or file opposing papers. Gaboratwe had argued that the employer’s failure caused him health complication hence the suit. The chair costs about P 33, 000.

The matter was before Justice Godfrey Nthomiwa. Gaboratwe was represented by Obonye Jonas citing the Director Of Public Service Management and Attorney General as first and second respondents respectively.

In his founding affidavit, Gaboratwe stated that he was in 2011 diagnosed with a chronic medical condition of weakness of the lower limbs. In August 2017, he took employment in the public service as an Assistant Programme Officer in the Ministry of Youth Empowerment, Sports and Culture Development and was stationed in Letlhakeng.

On December 28, 2018, he was transferred to the Department of National Service and Internship within the same Ministry and relocated to Gaborone to easily access physiotherapy services.

“I was receiving physiotherapy at City Physiotherapy Clinic. On 17 September 2019, the Clinic recommended to the Government as my employer to procure me an ergonomic chair to lessen the postural stressors on my neck, back and shoulders over prolonged periods of time and generally to arrest my condition from deteriorating. The government has not heeded this medical recommendation. After being written by the

legal officers of Botswana Public Employees Union (BOPEU) demanding explanations as to why the chair was not bought, the government hurriedly bought a chair that does not meet the specifications provided by the physiotherapist,” he wrote in his affidavit.

He further stated that as a direct result of the government’s failure to procure an ergonomic chair as recommended by health experts, he has developed the following conditions; straightening of the cervical lordosis; marginal spurs at C5 level, straightened lumber lordosis; L5- s1 disc disease and thoracle spine. “These conditions have caused me unbearable pain, suffering, trauma and anxiety. I therefore demand damages in the sum of P20 million. Despite my lawful demand, the government has refused and/or failed and/or neglected to pay me the aforesaid sum of P20 million. The defendants have failed to enter their appearance to defend to this action by reason of the fact that they have no bona fide defence to my case,” he wrote.

Meanwhile, from the court documents, the only correspondence from government is a letter signed by one Taunyane acknowledging receipt of the statutory notice on January 7, 2021. He stated at the time that they have since sought instructions from client and would revert to him as soon as client instructs.