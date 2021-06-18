 
Banners
Banners

Latest News

The chaos within the Zebras camp continued unabated on Saturday as pla...
Government traditionally has been hesitant to take on external loans f...
The embattled Capital Management Botswana (CMB) former directors are f...
By chance, a figure I greet as I enter the gates of the Broadhurst Hig...
Banners
Banners
  1. Mmegi
  2. News
  3. Boitekanelo College, BONU collaborate

Boitekanelo College, BONU collaborate

GOITSEMODIMO KAELO Friday, June 18, 2021
Boitekanelo and BONU sign MoU PIC: PHATSIMO KAPENG
With the COVID-19 pandemic exacerbating shortage of trained health professionals across the country, the Botswana Nurses Union (BONU) and Boitekanelo College have entered into a partnership to help address issues of training and career advancement in the nursing profession.

The private healthcare institution and the union signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) at the learning institutions’ Tlokweng Campus on Tuesday.

The MoU outlines the principal terms and conditions agreed between the two partners and their respective responsibilities in their collaboration.

Among some of the key items the MoU entails is the development of quality learning programs which will be done by a collaboration of a 12 member steering committee comprising equal members from the institution and the union. Through the MoU, Boitekanelo College will develop a Degree curriculum for Nursing with  participation of the union while also ensuring accreditation of nursing programs and Continuous Professional Development (CPD) and in service short course for BONU members. The curriculum will be submitted for approval to the Nursing and Midwifery Council of Botswana.

On another level, Boitekanelo College will commit financial and technical resources to assist BONU in the

Banners
Bi-Annual Research Conference organised by the union.

In turn, BONU will provide technical and advisory role in the development of industry informed curriculum and short courses that will be responsive to the needs of its members for career advancement.

The union will also provide six members with relevant experience and qualification to the steering committee tasked to achieve the development of the curriculum and undertake needs assessment to align trainings with the needs of BONU members.

Furthermore, BONU will promote the short courses and degree programs amongst its members and relevant key stakeholders while continuously advising and making recommendations to the institution and the educational needs of its members to advance human capital development.

The model of the partnership is such that the College will offer BONU 2.5% of tuition revenue of the nursing programmes while giving a 10% discount on tuition fees to BONU members.

Subscribe to



News

Banners

Subscribe to

Banners ?>

Have a story?

Selefu

You are corrupt and o tlwaela Batswana. Bona selo se sentsho se!

Latest Frontpages

Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper
Banners
Adana Escort Adıyaman Escort Afyon Escort Ağrı Escort Aksaray Escort Amasya Escort Ankara Escort Antalya Escort Antep Escort Ardahan Escort Artvin Escort Aydın Escort Balıkesir Escort Bartın Escort Batman Escort Bayburt Escort Bilecik Escort Bingöl Escort Bitlis Escort Bolu Escort Burdur Escort Bursa Escort Çanakkale Escort Çankırı Escort Çorum Escort Denizli Escort Diyarbakır Escort Düzce Escort Edirne Escort Erzincan Escort Elazığ Escort Erzurum Escort Eskişehir Escort Giresun Escort Gümüşhane Escort Hakkari Escort Hatay Escort Iğdır Escort Isparta Escort İskenderun Escort İstanbul Escort İzmir Escort İzmit Escort Karabük Escort Karaman Escort Kars Escort Kastamonu Escort Kayseri Escort Kıbrıs Escort Kırıkkale Escort Kırklareli Escort Kırşehir Escort Kilis Escort Kocaeli Escort Konya Escort Kütahya Escort Malatya Escort Manisa Escort Maraş Escort Mardin Escort Mersin Escort Muğla Escort Muş Escort Nevşehir Escort Niğde Escort Ordu Escort Osmaniye Escort Rize Escort Sakarya Escort Samsun Escort Siirt Escort Sinop Escort Sivas Escort Şırnak Escort Tekirdağ Escort Tokat Escort Trabzon Escort Tunceli Escort Urfa Escort Uşak Escort Van Escort Yalova Escort Yozgat Escort Zonguldak Escort Alaçatı Escort Aliağa Escort Alsancak Escort Bornova Escort Buca Escort Çeşme Escort Çiğli Escort Gaziemir Escort Karşıyaka Escort fethiye escort iskenderun escort iskenderun escort iskenderun escort iskenderun escort iskenderun escort